Is it heresy to admit that I don’t have a single lipstick in my makeup bag? I’ve just always been a gloss and go kind of gal — mainly because anything else gives me flashbacks to a high school friend in her 2016 ultra-matte era, which looked a little bit like sandpaper. (No shade, just not my thing.) You’re either a lipstick person or you’re not.

Turns out, Refy’s new liquid Lip Stick has officially converted me. The formula isn’t your typical matte or high-shine gloss — it fits perfectly in between, with the pigment payoff of a lipstick and balm-like hydration. The cushiony applicator (complete with a cooling metal rollerball, BTW) glides on effortlessly, leaving a satin finish that makes lips look plump rather than overdone. Even better: no sticky residue or flaky pieces after a few hours of wear.

Plus, the shade lineup taps right into the ongoing ’90s soft-grunge revival. Think mocha browns, warm nudes, and cool reds—but reimagined with a fresh, dewy twist.

TL;DR: I’m obsessed. I might never be a full-fledged lipstick devotee, but this feels like my entrée into a new makeup era. Keep scrolling for a full breakdown of Refy’s Lip Stick, the innovative formula that’s changing my lippie game for good.

Fast Facts

Price: $28

Best for: Anyone who wants a warm-toned, hydrating lipstick with buildable color.

Rating: 4.5/5

What I like: The metal rollerball in the applicator tip and vitamin E-infused formula.

Refy’s Lip Stick

True to Refy’s ethos of simplified and effortless makeup, the new Lip Stick takes everything complicated about traditional lip routines — aka layering, lining, constant touch-ups — and pares it down to one product.

Powered by macadamia seed oil, vitamin E, and licorice root extract, the formula balances hydrating creaminess with a lightweight feeling. It’s designed to nourish as it wears, keeping your pout soft without any tack — leaving behind a lived-in, blurry satin finish.

Then there's the applicator — a felt cushion with a metal rollerball in the center. It’s a clever detail that cools on contact and helps control how much product is dispensed. One click gives a sheer tint, and a few more build it up to full pigment. And, if you flip over the tip, you’ve got a built-in lip brush for more precise application.

My Review

After one click of the shade Mulberry.

As we established, I went into this skeptical. Lipsticks and I have never really vibed — they’re either too matte and drying or too glossy and sticky. But Refy’s product completely rewired my brain from the first swipe.

It took a few twists to get the product to dispense, but when it did, the wait was worth it. The felt applicator was so soft, like a little powder puff for your lips, and the metal rollerball added a luxe sensorial experience. The product applied evenly with a faint cooling sensation that made the whole thing feel like skin care disguised as makeup.

I’ve been living for the shade Mulberry, a warm berry red that hits somewhere between French girl and ’90s vampy grunge. It instantly pulls a look together — even when I’m bare-faced — with that “just been kissed” effect that makes everything look chicer.

Lightly retouched after a day of wearing.

And the wear? Surprisingly great. The lipstick never dries down, so I was concerned about color transfer. You will get a nice little kiss print on your Diet Coke can, but the pigment actually hangs on throughout the day. After a few hours post-application, my lipstick faded into an effortless, blurred finish that almost looked like a lip stain. (Minus the staining, of course. The color came off easily with a makeup wipe.)

I ended up re-applying a couple more times to the center of my lips throughout the day and blending outward to the edge — without a mirror or phone camera, might I add. Oh, and it never got on my teeth — my biggest lipstick ick.

The Verdict

Refy’s Lip Stick is the most beginner-friendly lip product I’ve ever tried. It’s practically foolproof — which, coming from me, really says something. The applicator does all the blending for you, and my pout stayed smooth and subtly pigmented all day. If every lipstick felt like this, I’d have a whole collection by now.

My one complaint? I want more. I wish the shade range included a few more cool-toned options for winter, like a pale brown or rosy pink. But overall, it’s a product that actually delivers on its promise. It gives an easy, effortless color that anyone — lipstick girl or not — can pull off.