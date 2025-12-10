With so many lip products on the market, choosing just one feels as complicated as choosing the right boyfriend — and honestly, the tradeoffs are eerily similar. Do I want something to stay with me all day or for special occasions only? If I go for a gloss, will it cross the line from shiny to sticky? And will my wallet ever recover from this relationship? These are the questions running through my mind when I’m shopping for new lippies.

As a glossy-lip girl, scrolling for new options feels like a mating ritual I perform more often than I’d like to admit.” Yet no matter what I choose, I always end up hauling around the same trio in my bag: a balm, a gloss, and a blush stick (dotted on my lips for color). But lately, I’ve hit the “it’s not you, it’s me” phase with my current lineup. I want a product that just… does more.

Thankfully, Revlon might have introduced me to Mr. Right in the form of its new Glimmer Lip Treats — a multitasking balm and mask hybrid that gives both the hydration levels and the color commitment I’ve been searching for my whole life. And it’s only $11.99. It’s actually doing the most. Read on for my honest review of the drugstore gem that’s quickly become the only tube I need in my purse.

Fast Facts

Price: $11.99

$11.99 Best for: Anyone who wants an all-in-one lip product that delivers hydration and color.

Anyone who wants an all-in-one lip product that delivers hydration and color. Rating: 4.7/5

4.7/5 What I love: The formula is thick but not sticky, leaving my pout feeling juicy without the need to constantly reapply. Plus, the applicator tip has a slight curve in the middle that hugs your lips perfectly.

Revlon’s Glimmer Lip Treat

This lip balm-slash-mask comes in a cute squeezable tube with a cushiony silicone applicator — but the real magic happens inside the packaging. It comes in six shades that taste as good as they sound: an on-trend baby pink “Marshmallow Dreams,” coral “Peach Bellini,” milky purple “Lavender Vanilla,” fuchsia “Hibiscus Spritz,” light brown “Hazelnut Latte,” and an unscented clear option.

The formula somehow feels thick but slippery and offers hydration from day to night, thanks to its moisture-packed hero ingredients. These include peptides, which act like an emollient to lock in the hydration and help create the illusion of a plumper pout; squalane to smooth and moisturize; and shea and jojoba butters to deliver even more protection against dry, cracking skin.

My Review

Wearing Revlon Lip Treat in the shade “Hibiscus Spritz.”

The first thing you should know about me is that I *hate* a gloopy, stringy lip. So when I first swatched this formula and felt how thick it was, I won’t lie — I was nervous. When I say thick, I mean thick. (Honestly, I’m impressed it squeezes out of the tube as easily as it does.) But here’s the trick: a little goes a long way. One coat is plenty to get the promised hydration and color payoff. Any more than that, and things start getting a little sticky.

That said, I’ve been going to bed with the unscented clear mask slathered generously over my lips, and I wake up with the softest pout ever — plus, a wash of leftover product from the night before (on my skin, not my pillow, BTW).

Wearing Revlon lip treat in the shade “Peach Bellini.”

Another immediate standout? The applicator. IMO, it’s the most innovative part of the whole launch, aside from the balm-meets-mask formula. The silicone tip is gently curved to hug every contour of your lips. The application is smooth, even, and never bleeds past the corners of my mouth or cupid’s bow (a key feature, because who has time to stand in front of a mirror every time you need to reapply?).

Wearing Revlon lip treat in the shade “Lavender Vanilla.”

Choosing a favorite shade was the hardest part — and I was surprised where I landed. I went in assuming I’d fall for the baby pink and hazelnut options, but those ended up being my least favorites. (The pink leans a little too milky on me, though it’s perfect if you’re chasing a true frosted Y2K moment.)

I kept reaching for the lavender, fuchsia, and peach. And while I’ve never gone for a hot-pink lip product, “Hibiscus Spritz” has somehow become my everyday go-to. It’s the most pigmented of the bunch, but — like the others — still gives that effortless wash of color that ends up somewhere between sheer and opaque. The result? A pillowy, juicy pout that’s made me certain I’m not beating the lip filler allegations anytime soon.

The Verdict

After testing the full Revlon Glimmer Lip Treat lineup, consider me smitten — the formula delivers on all fronts. It’s on the heavier side without being aggressively sticky, has just enough pigment to look alive, boasts delectable flavors (and even an unscented option for the minimal girls), and delivers hydration that lasts for hours after the shine wears off.

All in all, it feels like a gloss that can be dolled up or down, depending on the time of day. My only complaint? Based on the “glimmer” in the name, I was expecting a little bit of micro-sparkle or chrome flecks. Turns out, that comes from the high-shine finish that really does glow on its own. So maybe I’m not mad about the lack of visible sparkle — in fact, I think it ends up making the product even more versatile as a sleeping mask.

Here’s my final verdict: Revlon has done it. They’ve given me a gloss-balm-mask hybrid so good I’m ready to commit. And in the chaotic dating pool of lip products, that really says something.