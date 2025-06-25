Ever since Hailey Bieber, the Gen Z whisperer of dewy skin, launched Rhode, the promise of a “glazed donut” complexion has felt closer than ever. Her brand’s small but mighty product catalog has proven itself to be both a hit among fans and a force within the beauty space, and it's not difficult to see why.

The aesthetic is chic, the no-fuss formulas are thoughtfully curated, and each launch feels like a natural extension of the model’s signature look: glossy, bare-faced, and minimalistic. That allure of being able to bottle Bieber’s glow and put it on the shelves is quite compelling, after all.

The beauty mogul had been teasing her latest product venture for months through strategic photo dumps and videos. Fortunately for skin care devotees, this one comes just in time to recreate her famous shine all summer long via the Rhode Glazing Mist. The complexion-quenching spritz is designed to keep your glow intact from the moment you leave the house to the second you hit golden hour. Naturally, I had to try it for myself.

Read on for my full review of Bieber’s new drop.

Fast Facts

Price: $30

$30 Best for: Hydration

Hydration My rating: 4.5/5

4.5/5 What we like: Can use it on bare skin or over makeup

The Rhode Glazing Mist

Rhode’s Glazing Mist marks the brand’s first foray into face mists, and it lands just in time for peak heat.

The superfine spray is all about infusing your skin with refreshing hydration whenever you need it. Whether you're spritzing post-gym, mid-flight, or poolside, it’s made to replenish and revive a dull, thirsty complexion. Like the rest of the Rhode lineup, it’s dermatologist-tested, fragrance-free, and has even earned the Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association.

Within the bottle is a blend of five hero ingredients that have both immediate effects and long-lasting skin support. There’s ectoin, a soothing and hydrating amino acid; a trio of ceramides that nourish the skin barrier; beta-glucan, a mushroom-derived humectant that draws water into the skin; panthenol (aka vitamin B5) that calms inflammation; and magnolia extract, a complexion-balancing antioxidant.

To use, the brand suggests misting it generously over clean skin as the first or final step in your routine, or throughout the day whenever you need a refresh.

My Review

Personally, I find face mists nostalgic. I kept a rosewater spray in my high school locker.

In recent years, however, the product category has gotten a rebrand and made its way back into grown-up routines — for good reason. They're refreshing and so easy to spritz on for a boost of instant hydration. That being said, I have yet to feel like face mists actually do anything — you know, beyond making your face wet with hydration.

In my routine, I’m obsessed with Rhode's Glazing Milk and swear by it for keeping my skin juicy and moisturized. I use it every day, and it’s one of the rare beauty products I actually restock. So when I saw that Bieber was launching something similar, I was intrigued.

Typically, I like to mix my foundation with the Glazing Milk on the back of my hand before applying it to my face. The texture and glowy base it gives me is next level. So when I tried the Glazing Mist, I spritzed it on right after cleansing and then again after my moisturizer to give my skin that same prepped, bouncy look.

What surprised me was how fine the mist was — none of that aggressive, soaking spray situation — and how instantly fresh my complexion felt. It wasn’t sticky or overly damp, it just gave me that glazed look in a way that felt lighter and breezier than the milk.

It also mixes well with makeup (there’s no pilling or uneven texture). While I still swear by the Glazing Milk as a daily staple, the mist is like the perfect summer companion — less like an extra step, and more like a skin treat that makes my routine feel a little more luxurious.

The Verdict

If you're already a fan of Rhode's Glazing Milk, the Glazing Mist feels like a natural next step — it’s lighter, faster, and perfect for layering.

It gives that same dewy finish but in a more refreshing, on-the-go format. It actually adds a healthy sheen to my face and helps lock in moisture without messing with makeup or feeling sticky.

That said, if you're expecting dramatic results immediately, this isn’t that; it is a face mist. It's more about giving your skin that extra boost whenever you need it. But if you love that glowy, just-moisturized look and want something portable to help maintain it throughout the day, this is absolutely worth it.