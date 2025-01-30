Rhode’s Peptide Lip Shape Has Me Dumping My Other Liners

Of all the makeup products I own, my lip liner collection is perhaps my most holy. There’s one thrown in all of my purses.... and that’s just a fraction of my stock.

Through years of testing and research as part of my job, I’ve become a good judge at deciphering when a lip liner is actually a good one. Whether it’s the packaging, finish, or application, trust that my aficionado tendencies can tell you after just one swipe.

The latest liner to join the shelves, as beauty girlies know, is Hailey Bieber’s creation from Rhode. To know Bieber is to associate her makeup style with a minimalist approach — there’s no cakey finish or full glam to be found within her line. Rather, the founder has always presented her brand and her personal routine as having “one of everything good.” With the launch of Rhode’s new Peptide Lip Shapes, I think I finally have, too.

I had the chance to try out a few of the lip liners ahead of their release — read on for what you need to know about the latest addition to Bieber’s catalogue.

Fast Facts

Price: $24

$24 Best for: Lip dimension with a contoured effect

Lip dimension with a contoured effect Your rating: 4.5/5

4.5/5 What we like: It’s simple and easy to use

It’s simple and easy to use What we don’t like: On the pricier side for a lip liner

The Rhode Peptide Lip Shapes

Available as of Jan. 30, the Rhode lip contours come long awaited by fans after months of Bieber teasing the product on social media. Designed to be more than just another liner, the new product is meant to help create a contoured lip effect for definition and enhanced volume — just as you would have with a typical contour on other parts of your face.

The liners are available in 11 shades, from soft neutral pink to deep cool brown, and have a creamy, smooth, and velvety texture. The color options include: lift (soft neutral pink), press (warm pinky mauve), bend (soft peachy beige), lunge (rosy beige), twist (warm taupe), balance (caramel brown), lean (warm medium brown), stretch (neutral mocha brown), flex (rich neutral brown), spin (rich plum brown), and move (deep cool brown).

rhode

Most notably, these new contours feature dual-sided packaging. They have a rounded tip on one end with the pigment, and a built-in silicone smudger on the other, meant to make softening harsh lines and blending simpler than doing it with your finger (as I often do).

As for the formula, peptides are back in the spotlight, as per Rhode’s M.O., and offer a boost of hydration. Another key ingredient included is fenugreek extract, which helps lock in moisture and aid in the appearance of lip volume.

My Review

Here I am wearing the shade “bend.”

This is a launch I personally had been excited about for a while. Having spent literally years blending in my liner sans a silicone smudger at my disposal, it’s a detail I couldn’t wait to try out for myself.

Upon unboxing the product, I immediately took note of the packaging. It’s a bit bulkier in design than your average lip liner with rounded ends on both sides. It felt fitting for Bieber to take a slightly out-of-the-box approach with this element as it makes it stand out from others. Plus, the chunkier tube is pleasing to hold.

When I applied the liner onto my lips, I found that it glided on incredibly smoothly and seamlessly. The featherlight feel combined with its intense pigmentation makes it liner an instant standout for me.

Here I am wearing the shade “balance.”

After rounding the outline of my lips, I opened the smudger and proceeded to gently smooth out the product. What I found was that the silicone structure was a bit too rough and felt like I was actually removing more of the pigment than I was actually blending. However, it did do a good job of softening the harsh lines.

I followed up the liner with my trusty Peptide Lip Treatment — it seemed only right after all. Rhode’s nourishing OG is already a staple in my makeup bag, so I loved that the lip liner felt like I was bringing lost twin flames together. The result was a truly beautiful lip combo I’m sure I will be using again and again.

The Verdict

These lip contours are some of the creamiest ones I’ve ever tried. The best part about them is that they truly feel like you have nothing on, in the best way possible.

I’ll admit I was a bit disappointed with the smudger, since it wasn’t as flexible and soft as I was hoping it would be. But I found that applying more product inward helps make the blending process a bit easier, and I recommend smudging with a gentle hand so as to not remove your pigment altogether.

Personally, this is a product that went straight from the box and into my makeup bag — no question.