Yesterday was a huge day for the fashion girls because Paris Haute Couture Week 2025 officially kicked off. And if you’re anything like me, the only thing you’ve been able to think about over the last 24 hours is the Schiaparelli Paris Spring/Summer show.

Between Daniel Roseberry’s always stunning and refreshing designs (just look at this sculptural gown Kendall Jenner wore) and Pat McGrath’s beauty magic in full force, there’s a lot to discuss. One notable detail worth mentioning? The rising makeup trend spotted on the models that strutted the runway: “ribbon eyes,” a sculpted, shimmering display of pastel colors that adorned the eyelid and extended past the brow bone.

Calling it now: You’re about to see this everywhere.

Pat McGrath’s “Ribbon Eyes”

The British makeup artist has always had a real talent for creating looks that feel ethereal and angelic, and that’s exactly the case here. As McGrath explained in a press release for the Schiaparelli glam, “Eyes are sculpted with nude tones, which defined the majority of the looks, accented with shimmering hues of lemon yellow, pink, gold, and blue — drawing inspiration from vintage ribbons Daniel discovered.”

Pat McGrath

While the glimmering details of the eyeshadows certainly exude elegance, the specific colors used all feel akin to the soft luminous ones often found in vintage silk ribbons. The application mirrors the way they twist and curl, creating the illusion of movement and fluidity. It’s art, really.

How To Achieve The Look

To create the dimensional eye look, two of Pat McGrath’s palettes — Mothership V: Bronze Seduction and Mothership VII: Divine Rose — were used. Both feature a mix of 10 shades that range from soft neutrals and bold sculptural colors to iridescent hues.

Pat McGrath

The rest of the glam entails an otherworldly glow. Each of the model’s skin was prepped with the brand’s Divine Skin: Rose 001 The Essence followed by the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Concealer. The lightweight coverage is full coverage with a matte finish.

For an extra pearlescent touch, Skin Fetish: Highlighter + Balm Duo was applied and blended in to create the runway-ready glow.