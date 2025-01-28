Babe, wake up — Paris Haute Couture Week 2025 is finally here. The more ostentatious big sister of a regular fashion week, the flurry of back-to-back shows typically entails some constants: jaw-dropping works of art debuting on runways (wearable or otherwise), A-listers flying from around the globe to sit front row, and a slew of supermodels walking the glitzy Parisian runways. One dynamic duo fashion fans have come to rely on is Schiaparelli and Kendall Jenner.

The model has long been a staple on the label’s highly anticipated catwalks. Paired with creative director Daniel Roseberry’s vision and her star power, Jenner consistently makes headlines for each Schiaparelli runway outing. Remember her viral moment in 2023 when she strutted in a strapless dress covered with faux red fingernails? Well, on Tuesday, Jan. 27, the pairing caused another frenzy among the style cadre for rocking another stunner.

Kendall’s Artsy Gown

The naked dress comes in many forms. It could be see-through, aka literally body-baring, or merely give the illusion of a state of undress via skin-matching fabrics or form-fitting silhouettes. Roseberry took the concept of the naked dress and gave it the haute couture treatment. He sent Jenner down the runway in a strapless structural masterpiece that highlighted her body in the best way.

The base beige fabric, made to resemble lingerie with its exaggerated visible boning, featured overemphasized hips.

Schiaparelli

A second layer of fabric was strategically placed throughout the body. A small portion of the floral embroidered silk layer looped atop Jenner’s bust, giving it a 3D detail. The rest of the fabric lined the lace-up corset back and draped around her legs for a decadent and dramatic train.

Her Sleek Bun

To keep the focus on the sartorial marvel, Jenner skipped accessories altogether. Even her beauty look was kept sleek and simple: a slicked-back bun, strong brows, and just a hint of lipstick.

The 818 Tequila founder gushed about the moment on Instagram. Sharing photos of the dress, she captioned the post, “gown of dreams @schiaparelli @danielroseberry you outdid yourself. this entire show took my breath away. thank you for having me. i’ll never forget it.”