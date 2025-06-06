Europeans take pleasure seriously. They work shorter hours. They linger in restaurants after dinner to drink wine and chat. They understand that life is about living, not working. The popular Italian phrase (as you may have seen on friends’ Instagram captions) “il dolce far niente” translates to “the pleasure of doing nothing” — that’s the vibe for this summer.

Perhaps this laid-back attitude is the core reason so many people in the U.S. find them so chic. From cool Parisian style to curated Scandinavian wardrobes, it’s all about doing more with less. Their signature beauty looks follow that same philosophy: effortless, minimal, and bold. Hence this summer’s obsession with the Euro bob haircut. Specifically: the “Riviera bob.”

“I think we can all agree that bobs are influenced by Europe this summer,” says Amy Abramite, creative director and stylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago.

Inspired by jaunts on the Mediterranean coast, the Riviera cut is somewhere between a long bob and a shag, embracing curated casualness for the warm weather season.

The “Riviera Bob”

The “c*nty little bob” (as popularized Leslie Bibb on The White Lotus Season 3) has had its moment in the spotlight, but different versions of the classic bob have long been a staple look for cool girls everywhere.

Now, the Riviera bob is taking over this season’s hair trends. Instead of a sharp, stiff cut, this iteration embraces today’s “undone beauty” era with its loose waves and shaggy layers.

“The Riviera bob has a length beyond the chin and above the shoulders, similar to the Italian bob,” says Abramite. “But it’s a wavier, more relaxed version of the latter as it has looser, textured layers.”

Get The Euro Summer Look

If you’re ready to channel the south of France with your hair, you’ll want to know what to ask for from your stylist. “In the salon, ask for a bob that sits above or just grazes the shoulders, with texturized medium to long layers,” says Abramite.

The key to styling is to embrace its laidback vibe — so, yes, it’s a low-maintenance cut. “To achieve the Euro relaxed feeling of the look, air dry into a natural wave with a texturizing spray or loosely curl the ends with a curling iron for movement,” Abramite suggests.

Now all you’ll need is a ticket to Saint-Tropez.