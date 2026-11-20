As a beauty editor, part of my job involves trying different trending makeup techniques to see what works. At a certain point, though, I began to feel like no matter how closely I followed a tutorial, something was always off. My cheekbones looked artificially sculpted, eye makeup overwhelmed my smaller eyes, and overlining my lips made them look out of proportion with the rest of my face.

I’ve always loved makeup. I grew up dancing and even majored in dance in college, so I’ve been well-versed in the art of a full, stage-ready beat since I was young. But as beauty became an even bigger part of my identity, makeup started feeling less like a creative outlet and more like an idealized standard I just couldn’t meet. I realized I was spending hours watching creators who looked nothing like me and trying to recreate their results on my own face.

I have a naturally round, somewhat cherubic face — something I inherited from my dad. I have full cheeks, small lips, and a teensy, rounded nose: features that look quite different from those of the creators I’d spent years trying to emulate. I tried everything from gua sha-ing my way to higher-looking cheekbones to contouring my jawline into razor-sharp submission. I’d paint sharp lines of contour through my cheeks and around my forehead, hoping to sculpt my face to influencer-god standards, and invariably ended up looking like a Tim Burton character reject instead.

One day, while listening to “The Broski Report,” a podcast by YouTuber Brittany Broski, I had an aha moment. She was talking about how she learned certain makeup styles simply didn’t translate well on her. Showing up to a glam session asking for a sharp cat-eye and a super sculpted base, only to be underwhelmed by the results, wasn’t necessarily a reflection of the artist or the products. The inspiration she was choosing just wasn’t suited to her natural features. Broski started looking for different sources of inspiration, pulling from 1930s-era glam and classical art to flatter her self-described “big bug eyes.”

I realized I was spending hours watching creators who looked nothing like me and trying to recreate their results on my own face.

That’s when it all clicked. My face was not a problem to be solved. I stopped viewing my makeup routine as a way to transform myself into the faces I’d envied on my screen and started treating it as a fun exploration of my natural features. As Tim Quinn, makeup artist, beauty expert, and Halo42 Skincare co-founder, puts it: “I’ve always believed that makeup should celebrate the architecture of your face rather than try to change it.”

Ahead, the product and technique swaps that have made the biggest difference in my routine, plus pro tips from makeup artists on enhancing your features.

The Art Of Makeup For Round Faces

Blush & Bronzer

Adjusting my blush and bronzer placement made the biggest difference for me. For so long, I was applying both products above my cheekbones and blending upward, almost in my under-eye area, in an attempt to achieve some extra lift. Instead, it only made my face look shorter and less bright. Now, I start closer to the tops of my cheekbones and blend down and outward, which feels much more flattering on my face shape.

“A touch of bronzer or soft contour beneath the cheekbones adds subtle definition,” says Quinn. His tip: Blend blush outward and work it into your bronzer to complement your features without looking “overly sculpted.”

David Birdwell, bareMinerals’ executive director of global education and artistry, recommends starting blush at the top of the cheekbone and sweeping it down toward your bronzer to create healthy dimension “without looking like you’re trying to reconstruct your entire face.”

I prefer a creamy bronzer over powder formulas, which I’ve found to be too severe on me. My go-tos are the Dibs Beauty Starlit GlowTour Duo ($38) or the Milk Makeup Creamy Matte Bronzer Stick ($28). For blush, I’ve been loving the Glossier Cloud Paint Plush Blush ($26) in the lavender Billow shade — it’s so buildable, and the creamy yet matte-like finish gives my cheeks a Renaissance painting vibe.

Eye Makeup

When it comes to eye makeup, let’s just say Broski and I are both survivors of a cat-eye situationship. I’m pretty good at nailing a sharp wing, and I’ll still bring out a dramatic smoky eye when the occasion calls for it. Lately, though, I’ve been reaching for brown eyeshadow instead of black for a softer, less intense finish.

I’ve also experimented with lining both my upper and lower lash lines to bring out my eyes, but the concentrated pigment only made them appear smaller. Switching to shadow across my lids has helped draw attention to my eyes without overwhelming them.

I stopped viewing my makeup routine as a way to transform myself into the faces I’d envied on my screen and started treating it as a fun exploration of my natural features.

If you’re looking for a softer way to define rounded eyes, Quinn recommends a similar approach. “A beautifully blended matte brown, charcoal, or even deep navy shadow can accomplish a soft elongation without the harshness of a traditional liquid liner,” he says.

Lately, I’ve been reaching for the Marc Jacobs Born Star Eyeshadow ($29) or r.e.m. beauty Starlit Liquid Eyeshadow ($22) for an all-over shadow moment. When I want a little extra drama, my go-to statement mascaras are always the Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara ($29) in Power Blue and L’Oréal Paris Panorama Mascara ($16) in Burgundy Cashmere.

Highlighter

One final tweak that’s become a huge confidence booster is rethinking my highlighter placement. In addition to the classic cheekbone highlight, I’ve started using a touch of luminizer in a few other spots to bring attention to my natural features.

Specifically: Applying a dewy shimmer to my brow bones creates the illusion of a brighter, wider eye. A little extra highlighter on the tops of my cheeks emphasizes their natural fullness, and putting a healthy amount on my cupid’s bow better showcases my heart-shaped lips.

Creamy, dewy highlighters with a skin-like finish instead of overtly sparkly powders have worked best for me. My current favorite is the Haus Labs Bio-Radiant Glassy Balm Highlighter Stick ($30)

Ultimately, I’ve learned that working with what I’ve got makes the whole makeup process easier and a lot more fun — and, for the first time in a while, I actually enjoy getting ready. “For me, beauty has never been about transforming someone into another person,” says Quinn. “It’s about helping them recognize the beauty that’s already there.”