In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite celebrities and talent for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing. Ahead, Kelly Rowland talks collagen-maxxing, blush blindness, and the beauty advice she got from Beyoncé’s mom.

Kelly Rowland has always been serious about her skin care. Even in her 20s, she wasn’t one to cut corners — something she credits to Tina Knowles. “My Mama T told me, ‘If you go to sleep with makeup on, that’s aging your skin 10 years,’” Rowland says. “I don’t know if it’s true or not, but I’ve never, ever done it since.”

When we get on Zoom, the advice seems to have served her well. Her skin looks incredible, but as Rowland tells me, it hasn’t always been so cooperative — even when she was doing everything right. After becoming a mom, she was diagnosed with eczema, which sent her down a rabbit hole of treatments and home remedies: prescription topicals, oatmeal baths, even a specific type of shea butter someone had recommended. “A lot of it worked, but temporarily, and then it just didn't anymore,” she says.

Now, as a partner with Ebglyss, a prescription treatment by Lilly, Rowland has a better handle on her eczema — which, in turn, has given her a healthier relationship with her skin overall. And at 45, that also means embracing the changes that come with aging, or “evolving,” as she puts it. “I'm just grateful, number one, for the skin I'm in and confident in the skin I'm in. I’m trying to preserve it, not in a way where I want to be younger — preserving it with time.”

Instagram / @kellyrowland First up on the agenda: collagen-maxxing. “I'm trying to figure out how to drink it, how to put it in a shake, how to do something,” Rowland says, laughing. Keeping her stress levels in check is another priority, especially when it comes to managing her eczema flare-ups. Her favorite way to unwind? When she’s not binge-watching Nobody Wants This, a 25-minute sauna session will do. “I come out of there, and you can ask me for anything, and I'll say yes,” she jokes. Ahead, she takes Bustle through her go-to beauty products — from the sunscreen she wears every day to the blush that’s taken over her makeup routine.

Her Skin Staple UV Clear Tinted Broad Spectrum SPF 46 EltaMD $48 See On EltaMD “I swear by sunscreen, but it’s really tricky to find one that won’t break me out. I’m obsessed with this one and always keep it stocked. It has a little tint to it as well, so it's a nice start to my makeup routine.”

Her Hair Hero Cécred Moisture Sealing Lotion Ulta $39 See On Ulta “I cannot live without Cécred’s Moisture Sealing Lotion. I use it not just for myself, but also [on] my babies. It locks in the very ends of the curl — everything. Also, the Hair & Scalp Balm. Those two are game changers.”

Her Blush Obsession Suede Powder Blush - Daiquiri Dip Fenty Beauty $28 See On Fenty Beauty “I’ve been applying more blush than usual recently, inspired by one of my makeup artists, Esther Edeme. She set the trend so beautifully. Daiquiri Dip by Fenty is my go-to. It’s orange and just so pretty.”

Her Self-Care Splurge Pro LED Light Mask Shani Darden Skin Care $1,900 See on Shani Darden Skin Care “For a self-care night, I’m reaching for my red light mask by Shani Darden. I feel like the red light relaxes me, so I can truly be still before I go to sleep. It’s just so calming.”

Her Daytime Scent One Parfum Samir Grey $138 See On Samir Grey “I love to wear this Samir Gray perfume during the day and Cartier’s Oud & Santal for the evening.”

Her Full-Glam Grail Bobbi Brown Color Corrector Stick Sephora $35 See On Sephora “Bobbi Brown’s skin corrector stick in the shade Deep Peach has been a game changer for me. I always put a little moisturizer on, then the color corrector and Nars’ concealer over it — that’s my holy grail.”