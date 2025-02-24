Award season isn’t over yet. At the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, attendees turned up the glamour with stars like Selena Gomez, Cynthia Erivo, and Mikey Madison showcasing some seriously fire hair and makeup looks.

From perfectly sculpted updos to glowy skin and bold makeup choices, the red carpet was full of A-listers looking as radiant as ever. Surprisingly, red lips stole the spotlight this time around, proving that the classic shade still reigns supreme — both on the carpet and in the beauty world.

In addition to vibrant pouts, there was a noticeable emphasis on fresh, luminous skin. Celebrities embraced the dewy, natural glow, opting for makeup that allowed their complexions to shine through. Notes. Are. Being. Taken.

As for rising hair trends on the red carpet? Everything from sleek straight styles to sculpted updos was fair game. However, the Hollywood bob agenda is still going strong with Keke Palmer’s fiery twist possibly being the last nail in the coffin for those who were on the fence about making the chop (because yes, it was that good).

Below, find the best hair and makeup looks from the evening that were nothing short of award-winning.

Selena Gomez’s Old Hollywood Glam Getty/Maya Dehlin Spach/GA / Contributor Gomez stepped out looking like a dream in a vibrant orange-red lip — with matching nails, BTW — and a sleek bob with tucked ends. It’s very old money-coded.

Cynthia Erivo’s Frosted Eyelids Getty Images/Maya Dehlin Spach/GA / Contributor New trend incoming: There’s so much to love about Erivo’s SAG makeup look, from her soft blush to her subtly mauve lip combo, but her frosted eyelids truly deserve all the praise. The metallic icy shade coordinated beautifully with the rest of her ensemble and her septum piercing for a *chef’s kiss* moment.

Marissa Bode’s Wavy Chignon Getty Images/Maya Dehlin Spach/GA / Contributor Marissa Bode went all in on glamour with a tight chignon, leaving a few soft, wavy front pieces to frame her face. The updo paired with her wispy eyebrows and bold dark red lip was nothing short of polished elegance.

Mikey Madison’s Sleek Hairstyle Getty Images/Maya Dehlin Spach/GA / Contributor Long live the red lip. Mikey Madison proved that going back to the classics is never the wrong move. The actor looked simply radiant in cool-toned glam and sleek, waist-grazing hair.

Keke Palmer’s Fiery Hot Bob Getty Images/Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer Baby, this is Keke Palmer — of course she was going to show up and leave no crumbs at the SAG Awards. Her red hair was styled in a perfectly chic bouncy blowout that is sure to go on plenty of bob inspo boards.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Romantic Makeup Getty Images/Maya Dehlin Spach/GA / Contributor Valentine’s Day might have come and gone, but Millie Bobby Brown made the case for a year-round romantic flush. Her blush and bronzer pairing looked seamless alongisde her pink lip.