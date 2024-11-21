Hair is something like magic in Hollywood, as ultra-long extensions and realistic wigs are able to seamlessly transform a celebrity’s look in a flash.

Underneath the faux tresses, however, countless A-listers opt for a hair refresh by way of a healthy chop — and in 2024 specifically, many entered their bob era, cutting their natural lengths to the famous shoulder-length style.

With a few weeks left of the year, Kendall Jenner joined the club. On Instagram, she teased a new ’do on Instagram — a micro-version of the bob. The reality star and supermodel only further cemented that the haircut trend is still going strong.

“The bob is timeless, and basically the equivalent to your staple little black dress. It has been able to withstand decades of trends and will always be in style,” Michelle Cleveland, a pro hairstylist, previously told Bustle of the biggest haircut trends for winter 2025.

While the look varies in style and length, Jenner’s recent chop hints that the bob movement is likely to get even shorter in the near future.

“The jawline bob will be a big trend, giving off a sleek, bold, and confident look for those wanting something sharp and polished,” pro hairstylist Jennifer Korab tells Bustle.

As the world awaits what’s next in bob trends, here’s a look back at the many celebs who got the classic haircut in 2024.

1 Lily Collins @lilyjcollins Lily Collins debuted a French girl chop not long before the release of Emily In Paris Season 4. The cut is thanks to hair guru Gregory Russell, who snipped the actor’s lengths in June ’24.

2 Sydney Sweeney @sydney_sweeney Sydney Sweeney revealed an unexpected shaggy lob while romping through Paris in March, only to continue going shorter in the weeks to come.

3 Gigi Hadid @gigihadid The spring season brings a sense of renewal — and Gigi Hadid took the sentiment to heart this past March when she went for an ultra-chic bob that she often wears in a low-key, tousled style.

4 Selena Gomez @selenagomez Within the last few weeks, Selena Gomez has started a new chapter with her shorter haircut. Ever since, she’s proven just how many ways you can style the classic ’do, with her whimsical waves and sleek flipped bob moments total standouts.

5 Margot Robbie @patidubroff While 2023 was the year of Barbie, 2024 was Margot Robbie’s year of new motherhood. The springtime also marked the start of her bob era, a hairstyle that she’s still rocking to this day (now with her newborn son in tow).

6 Ayo Edebiri Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer Actor Ayo Edebiri showcased a freshly chopped power bob that fell in line with her jaw at the start of January, just in time for award season (which she so happened to sweep with her show, The Bear).

7 Hailee Steinfeld @haileesteinfeld Hailee Steinfeld has always stayed true to her signature long brunette tresses. In June of this year, however, she debuted a refreshed cut that hit well above her shoulders, giving the actor an endlessly elegant aura.

8 Jennifer Lopez @jlo Paris Fashion Week is the perfect time to make a statement by switching up your vibe — and at this winter’s Schiaparelli show, J.Lo arrived with a slicked-back bob that wowed.

9 Elle Fanning @ellefanning Back in March 2024, Elle Fanning snipped her chamomile blonde hair into a youthful, shoulder-skimming bob that beautifully framed her face.

11 Becky G @iambeckyg Singer Becky G traded in her long strands for an adorable short bob in time for summer’s end, and has embraced the fresh look ever since.