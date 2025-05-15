Savannah James promises me she didn’t set out to create a beauty brand. But when her 10-year-old daughter told her she wanted to grow up to be just like her — makeup routine and all — it served as the catalyst that would inspire her business idea.

“All of her reasons were very cute and innocent, but at the time, I was putting myself on the back burner,” James shares. “I had to think about who I wanted to be — not just for myself, but for her.”

So it was both her love for her daughter and desire to do better for herself that sparked the creation of her new passion project: Reframe, a clinical skin care line that officially launches on May 15.

Unlike many beauty brands in the clinical category, however, James was set on making Reframe approachable — a line that doesn’t overwhelm consumers with dense jargon or a stuffy 12-step routine. A reframing of what luxurious, science-backed skin care could look like, if you will.

In order to bring her vision to life, James knew she needed to surround herself with experts she could trust. She enlisted the help of beauty veteran Nick Axelrod-Welk — who co-founded Glossier, Nécessaire, and Homecourt — and Howard University’s prestigious Department of Dermatology.

Reframe

“We wanted an academically accredited institution to do our clinical trials so our customers could trust us,” she says. Together, they conducted studies that spanned the full Fitzpatrick skin tone scale — something James learned was shockingly rare in the industry. “Even in medical textbooks, melanated skin has like three pages out of 300. That blew my mind. So we’ve been super intentional about making sure everyone is represented.”

With its launch, Reframe is introducing three powerful products — a move James says was deliberate to honor both efficacy and a truly streamlined routine. Meet the trio of skin care heroes below.

The Circadian Cream

James cites Reframe’s Circadian Cream as her personal go-to. A pro-collagen “memory foam” moisturizer, it’s designed to align with your skin’s natural sleep-repair cycle, wrapping it in a cocoon of hydration while quietly working to firm, smooth, and repair as you snooze.

It’s formulated with ingredients like Lavandula hybrida extract to help trigger your skin’s melatonin production (essentially telling it it’s time to get some rest), while Korean lespedeza flower extract helps synchronize your skin’s circadian rhythm to help reduce puffiness and stress.

For an increase in your complexion’s structure and firmness, it contains kangaroo paw flower extract and dipalmitoyl hydroxyproline, a combo that supports collagen and reinforces the skin’s matrix. And for brightening dark spots, a tetrapeptide complex works to gently dial down inflammation and discoloration — a skin concern that can be particularly difficult to treat on darker skin tones, hence James’ careful formulation process.

The Compression Complex

If the Circadian Cream is on the night shift, the Compression Complex is your skin’s morning wake-up call.

A serum-in-cream moisturizer designed to visibly “snatch” the skin, its formula focuses on hydration, oxygenation, and lifting. The product works by creating an invisible barrier that locks in moisture while protecting against environmental stressors like blue light and pollution.

It also has what the brand calls “tensioning technology” at the heart of this formula, a complexion-boosting perk that comes courtesy of Konjac root spheres and peach gum resin, which fill in fine lines and improve elasticity for up to eight hours.

The Pigment Processor

Last but not least, there’s the potent Pigment Processor — the brand’s brightening serum.

Inside the bottle is a concoction that tackles dark spots and inflammation without sabotaging your skin barrier. First, there’s amber algae, which helps even the skin tone. It also contains kojic acid, a well-known brightening agent. There’s also cetyl tranexamate mesylate, a notable form of tranexamic acid that works to decrease redness and dark spots while targeting only inflamed melanin.

The end result? A smoother, more radiant complexion with regular use.

“Everything in beauty is ever-evolving, and that’s what keeps it fun,” James shares. “What I wish I knew earlier is that less is more. That’s what this is for me.”