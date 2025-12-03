Slowly but surely, looks-maxxing — the practice of becoming the “hottest” version of yourself through any means necessary — has expanded beyond aesthetics and into every corner of self-care. Ice baths, mouth taping, injectables, lash lifts… the list goes on. Now add scent-maxxing, the derivative trend that suggests having one signature scent just doesn’t cut it anymore. It’s about having a full scent routine, layering fragrances to create a combination that’s uniquely yours.

“The thing we don’t talk about enough when it comes to looks and attraction is the smell,” says TikTok creator @kodiirose. “What a person chooses to smell like says so much more about them than their style or the way they dress ever could.” And clearly, the rest of social media agrees. TikTok feeds have been flooded with scent combos and routines, begging the question: Are scent combos the new lip combos?

Welcome to the age of scent-maxxing, where simply smelling good is no longer the goal — smelling curated is. Here, an expert breaks down where the trend is going and how to build a scent routine that smells like you, but better.

What Is Scent-Maxxing?

Fragrance pro Almira Armstrong, founder of perfume brand Lumira, says the trend is essentially about building what she calls an olfactory wardrobe — “the fragrance version of a capsule closet,” she explains. “It’s a curated collection of scents that reflect different moods, moments, and seasons, rather than relying on a single ‘signature’ fragrance to do all the work.”

Just as you change your outfit depending on where you’re going and who you’re seeing, your scent should adapt as well, Armstrong says. “An olfactory wardrobe gives you emotional flexibility — it’s fragrance as self-expression, not just adornment.”

That fluidity is a big part of why scent layering has caught on with Gen Zers and Millennials. Rather than committing to one perfume forever — which is nearly impossible in the era of micro-trends — scent-maxxing lets people build combinations that match their daily vibe: amber and santal for a boujee moment, vanilla and fig for something cozy,

Plus, the “scent-as-a-lifestyle” approach reflects a broader cultural shift towards ritual. Fragrance has transformed from being something you spray on before leaving the house to something woven throughout the day, according to Armstrong. “Luxury has shifted from what you own to how you live,” she says. “People are craving small rituals that create meaning in everyday life, especially in a world that feels increasingly noisy and fast.”

A scent routine — whether it involves lighting a candle in the morning, spraying a mist before dinner, applying lotion after the shower, or investing in a scented laundry detergent — becomes part of identity. “It’s not just in how you smell, but in how you move through the day,” says Armstrong.

And behind the scenes, fragrance brands are adjusting. “From a formulation perspective, I’m seeing more emphasis on complexity, texture, and longevity,” Armstrong says. Products are being developed to layer well — your body wash, your oil, your lotion, your perfume — building a scent profile that evolves throughout the day. “People don’t want to buy just a bottle,” she explains. “They want to buy into a world. A mood. A destination.”

How To Build Your Own Scent Routine

Think of scent-maxxing the same way you would about getting dressed: start simple, then layer. “It’s about contrast and harmony,” Armstrong explains. “Rules are far less interesting than instinct.”

A bright citrus under a deeper wood instantly adds depth to the freshness. Rose scents get a little attitude and edge with a spicy pairing, while vanilla suddenly feels grown-up when you throw in leather or oud.

Armstrong’s one real rule? Start with the lightest fragrance — for example, a neroli or fig — and build towards depth. Your skin does half the work anyway. “Fragrance should enhance your natural scent, not mask it,” she says.

Your routine might start in the morning with a scented body wash, followed by a lotion. A nice-smelling deodorant — for example, Donna Karan’s Cashmere Mist — and body oil like OSEA’s Undaria Algae Body Oil will add to the experience. Top it off with a few spritzes of perfume and, as evening hits, maybe add something warmer. At home, a candle can turn up the vibe, while a luxury laundry product — like Dedcool’s Dedtergent in Xtra Milk — will lock in the whole routine with a creamy finish that transfers from your clothes to your skin.

As Armstrong says, “If it makes you feel incredible, it’s working.”