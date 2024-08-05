While some people dream of endless summer days, others are ready to break out their UGGs as soon as August rolls around, primed for pumpkin spice lattes and Hocus Pocus rewatches. With her latest manicure, it seems Selena Gomez might belong in this camp.

Selena’s Red “Apple Cider Nails”

On Aug. 1, manicurist Tom Bachik, who frequently works with stars like Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lopez and Hailee Steinfeld, posted Gomez’s recent nail color to Instagram. He captioned the post “a custom brick red.” It’s not quite red, not quite orange, and not quite brown, but instead a shade of red that feels as warm and cozy as a hot apple cider.

The shade beautifully complements a summer tan, and as Gomez makes clear, can easily transition to fall.

3 Brick Red Polish Shades To Try

While Bachik kept Gomez’s exact mix of polishes hush-hush, there are countless colors on the market to rock a similar look.

The color “Cubana” seems to be most similar to Gomez’s current mani color. It balances true red and heated orange, creating a shade of brick red for your tips and toes.

When in doubt, essie’s beloved formulas are time-tested for at-home painters, and the shade “Bed Rock & Roll” gives off the same vibes as Gomez’s mani.

A bit more orange-brown than red, “Indian Summer” is a luxurious shade of ochre red that brings to mind the toasty palette of autumn.