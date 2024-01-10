Icon Behavior: Dua Lipa Just Wore A $12k Birkin Bag With UGGs

While some celebrities prefer to start a new year off on a calm note — gradually easing into their booked and busy schedules after the holiday season — Dua Lipa was ready as soon as the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve.

After ringing in 2024 in India, Lipa jetted back to America for award season, the press tour for her new movie Argylle, and more. Two days after walking the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards in L.A. (dressed in a stellar Schiaparelli look, might I add), she was spotted in New York for an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Following her Jan. 9 talk show appearance, she changed into an off-duty look, complete with the internet’s favorite slipper and most expensive tote.

Dua’s Cozy Couture

Lipa’s laidback ensemble featured an assortment of cold weather-friendly staples, starting with an oversize black pea coat, a coordinating hoodie with built-in cat ears, and baggy sweatpants. To brighten up the all-black look, she layered on a chunky orange scarf overtop.

During her Late Night With Seth Meyers segment, she styled a pair of burgundy patent leather pumps. However, for her post-show attire, Lipa went a more casual route with her footwear via camel slip-ons from UGG.

Lipa is the latest of fashion it girls to jump on the UGG shoe train, following muses like Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, and Gigi Hadid.

While the rest of Lipa’s look was undeniably chill, her handbag of the evening added an overtly luxurious feel. Lipa wore the famed Hermès Birkin 35 — which retails at over $12k — a celeb-approved bag favorited by Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez, and more.

The “Dance The Night” singer DIYed the trademark silhouette with charms, bag tags, and a $220 silk scarf (also from Hermes), adding a personalized feel to Hollywood’s most expensive bag.

Shop Her Slippers

While Lipa’s limited-edition slippers sold out within minutes of their Dec. 1 release, you can still get your hands on the UGG x Palace collaboration on various resale platforms online. But now that Lipa gave the look her stamp of approval, it’s in your best interest to press “add to cart” as soon as possible.

Dua Loves Her Birkin Bag

A newly-minted Birkin baby, Lipa quite simply can’t get enough of the five-figure accessory. In November, she wore the same black leather bag with a sleek leather duster jacket, low-rise moto pants, and pointy boots.

Lipa also carried it while promoting her new single “Houdini” in London earlier that same month. Coupled with a different leather trench coat, a polo shirt, and her fiery red hair, the Birkin made its debut in her street style rotation. This was before she customized it with colorful extras.

Leave it to Lipa to make a Birkin and UGGs feel so right.