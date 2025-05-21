Selena Gomez might be a regular on red carpets and flashy major events, but just like practically everyone else, she has also had an angsty phase.

Although her makeup and hair M.O. nowadays is a lot more polished and neutral, the Disney Channel alum once rocked streaky red highlights and cited Paramore and Fall Out Boy as her fave bands.

All that to say: you can glam her up in Rare Beauty, but she’ll always have a little punk girl energy in her (remember Selena Gomez & The Scene?).

Don’t believe me? Just look at her most recent updo that she shared on Instagram.

Selena Gomez’s Spike Bun

Dressed in a fitting bridal white strapless gown, the Only Murders In The Building star shared a mirror selfie showing off her look. In an edgier-than-usual move, she paired the dress with a spiky updo.

The slicked-back bun is a staple in Gomez’s arsenal of go-to hairstyles, as it is for most celebrities nowadays. But her recent post nods to her angsty side, serving major nostalgia.

The exciting part about beauty is always when some personality is woven in. This time, it’s courtesy of the loose straight strands of hair at the back of the actor’s updo that form a spiked look.

To complete her look, her makeup artist, Soo Park, paired the star’s hairstyle with perfectly feathered dark brown brows, an espresso-hued cat-eye liner, a glossy lip, and mauve eyeshadow.

Altogether, it’s definitely more sophisticated than a heading-to-the-Warped-Tour kind of look. But still, the juxtaposition between her neutral glam and edgy hair is everything.

The Y2K Hairstyle Comeback

Popularized by pop stars in the ’90s and 2000s, like Brandy on Moesha or the Spice Girls, the spike bun is coming back full circle.

“History always repeats itself when it comes to hair and fashion,” Gina Rivera of Phenix Salon Suites previously told Bustle.

To get the look at home, the hairstylist suggests starting with your strands slicked back or pulling your hair into a snatched ponytail. Then, you can leave the ends out of the elastic and fan pieces out to create an almost halo-effect around your head.

“I recommend using an open-end hair pin to secure the bun in place,” Rivera shared. “This will cause less stress on the hair and will hold just as well if not better than a bobby pin.”