Looking for a hairstyle that’s the perfect blend of clean girl and Y2K? Introducing: the spike bun.

Gone are the days of the precarious Tumblr topknot or the millennial messy bun. Newer takes on bun updos often feature elegant claw clips, dramatic scrunchies, or coquette bows. But one thing most of them have in common? The signature Gen Z slick back.

The newest reinvention of the slick back? The spike bun, which takes inspo from the 90s and 2000s pop star staple.

What Is The Spike Bun?

A spike bun is an updo with an edgy twist. Its signature feature are the wisps of hair that stick out (artfully, hopefully) of the top of the bun and create the spiky look. The modern version also features a slicked-back top and sides to contrast the wispy ends.

The spike bun was popularized by pop stars in the ‘90s and 2000s. Think Brandy on Moesha, or the Spice Girls in their Spice World era.

Brandy in Moesha in spike buns Moesha

So it’s no surprise that TikTok has circled back to embrace the bun. “History always repeats itself when it comes to hair and fashion,” says Gina Rivera of Phenix Salon Suites.

It also doesn’t hurt that celebs like Bella Hadid and Doechii have been rocking variations of the spike bun recently.

Bella Hadid in a spiky bun Instagram/@bellahadid

How To Do A Spike Bun

Start with a slick-back or pull your hair into a snatched ponytail. From there, create a bun that leaves the ends out of the elastic, and fan the pieces out.

But be careful not to pull too tight, warns Rivera. “I recommend using an open-end hair pin to secure the bun in place,” she says. “This will cause less stress on the hair and will hold just as well if not better than a bobby pin.”

One of the best features of the spike bun is that you can make it your own. It works on different hair textures and can be modified however you like. As long as you have some wispy flair, you’ve aced it.

Popular variations of the spike bun include the space bun version. The process is the same, except you do it twice on either side, like pigtails.

Doechii in a dramatic spike bun on the cover of The Cut Instagram/@Doechii

No matter how you rock them, spike buns lend a playfully edgy touch.