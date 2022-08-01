Beauty
The 15 Best Acne Treatments Under $20, According To Derms
Your one-stop guide to clearer skin.
Whether you’re dealing with regular breakouts or the occasional period pimple, finding the right products to address your acne-prone skin can feel like a full-time job — only one that actually takes your money. Still, those with breakouts are often on the hunt for remedies. Bad skin days can be tough: Having acne can chip away at self-confidence, and even lead to serious mental health concerns like isolation, anxiety, and depression. Though it may sometimes feel like it, the pursuit of blemish-free skin doesn’t need to be futile or outrageously expensive. To prove it, Bustle polled a handful of dermatologists for their picks of the best acne treatments under $20.
Ahead, discover washes, serums, scrubs, and spot treatments that are proven to address everything from active facial lesions to dark spots and back acne. The trick as you peruse the shelves? According to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky, M.D., it’s all about reaching for products with actives that “have been proven to work.” So keep an eye out for acne-fighting ingredients like adapalene, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, and sulfur, to name a few star examples. To help combat any irritation from these potentially harsh actives, dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, M.D. recommends looking for formulas that also contain calming ingredients that support the skin barrier.
To help you shop, scroll on for 15 acne products under $20 that dermatologists swear by for their patients.
