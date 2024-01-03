Sephora birthday gift offerings for 2024 just dropped, and as always, the announcement was highly anticipated. This year, the beauty shopping mecca is giving its loyal customers birthday freebies from Kosas, Youth to the People, Moroccanoil, Charlotte Tilbury, and more.

How To Get A Sephora Birthday Gift

In order to claim your birthday gift, you just have to be a Beauty Insider Member — Insider, VIB, or Rouge — and you have your entire birthday month to snag your freebie at a Sephora store, Sephora at Kohl’s, or online. (If you’re an online shopper, your gift can only be redeemed with a $25 purchase.)

VIB and Rouge members will have access to special online-only gifts that will change each quarter. There will also be other gifts available to all tiers later in the year, including fragrance freebies from Gucci (a Sephora exclusive) and Giorgio Armani (which will only be available for Sephora at Kohl’s shoppers).

You also have the option of receiving 250 Beauty Insider Points in lieu of a birthday gift.

Sephora Birthday Gifts For 2024

Kosas

Sephora

Pick up this duo from Kosas and treat yourself to its Wet Lip Oil Plumping Treatment Gloss in Unbuttoned and Air Brow Clear Lifting Treatment Gel with Lamination Effect.

Youth To The People

Sephora

It’s highly likely that skin care fans will gravitate toward this trio from Youth to the People. It contains the brand’s gentle Superfood Cleaner, the lightweight Air-Whip Moisture Cream, and the Superberry Dream Mask that pulls double-duty as a mask and night cream.

Moroccanoil

Sephora

You’ll get both hair and body care if you choose to snag this luxurious Moroccanoil set. It houses the cult-favorite Moroccanoil Treatment for repairing damaged strands, a mini hydrating shampoo and conditioner set, and a non-greasy hand cream.

Charlotte Tilbury

Sephora

The first rotating gift exclusive to VIB and Rouge members is from Charlotte Tilbury. It comes with the beloved Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk, the brand’s best-selling Magic Cream, and the Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray.