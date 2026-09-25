September is doing the absolute most. Between the back-to-school energy, fashion week, awards season, Halloween prep, and the weather-induced urge to refresh your beauty routine and your wardrobe, it’s practically impossible not to get the shoppies. Thankfully, the month’s newest beauty launches are worth adding to cart (apologies if you’re trying to be nice to your wallet).

Skin care is all about hydration and longevity this month. Take Marie Veronique, which just dropped a rich balm designed to support healthy cell function for more resilient skin. On the hair front, Dyson debuted its first dedicated hot air styling brush, making getting ready a little easier. Makeup, meanwhile, is taking its cues from the season’s buzziest trends. SHEGLAM’s Aqua Flush Gel Blush, for instance, makes recreating both the anti-blush and cherubic cheek aesthetics practically foolproof.

But fragrance is where September really delivered. Sidia dropped travel-friendly scents in the most artful packaging, as did Contrapposto, the LA beauty house that made its debut in the fragrance space. Bath & Body Works also introduced a collection featuring elevated takes on home fragrance.

Ahead, a look at the standout September 2026 beauty launches, as picked by Bustle’s beauty team.

1 The Barrier Balm Senolytic Balm Marie Veronique $185 See On Marie Veronique “Whether you're nursing a damaged skin barrier, focused on skin longevity, or just craving some serious hydration, you'll love Marie Veronique's Senolytic Balm. It's incredibly rich and nourishing without feeling greasy, and packed with skin barrier-supporting ingredients. Think of it as your dreamiest hydration salve for colder weather.” — Rachel Lapidos, deputy beauty editor

2 The Matte Foundation Pro Filt'r Fluid Flex Natural Matte Longwear Foundation Fenty Beauty $48 See On Fenty Beauty “Rihanna reformulated her brand's iconic Pro Filt'r Foundation — yes, the one that changed the industry with 40 shades — and the new version is a serious upgrade. It's lighter and more natural-looking on the skin while delivering the same long wear, with buildable medium coverage and a soft-matte finish. The result? Your skin looks worthy of a magazine cover.” — RL

3 The Gel Blush Aqua Flushed Gel Blush SHEGLAM $4.99 See On SHEGLAM “This gel blush feels like a cooling splash of water on your face, but delivers the prettiest, most natural-looking flush in just a couple of drops. It's buildable, too, so you can go for anything from a barely-there glow to a high-impact cheek, depending on your mood.” — RL

4 The High-Tech Bundle Elite + Laser Face Mask Pro Bundle iRESTORE $3,798 $2,698 $2,698 See On iRESTORE “Maybe you already Googled these devices after seeing them on Earle Meets World. If not, consider this your sign: iRESTORE is bundling its LED face mask and helmet at a special price to celebrate the show's debut.” — RL

5 The Deodorant Dove Alcohol Free & Aluminum-Free Whole Body Deodorant Spray - Coconut Vanilla Target $15.39 See On Target “I've used Dove deodorant for years, if not decades, at this point. My latest pick from the line is the aluminum- and alcohol-free Whole Body Deodorant Spray in Coconut Vanilla. Yes, it works, and it smells good — but Dove is also sponsoring Charli XCX's tour. I was lucky enough to attend her Music Fashion Film show, where Whole Body Deodorant Sprays were available for guests to spritz throughout the venue. Now that's brat.” — RL

6 The Portable Fragrance The Strike Sidia $120 See On Sidia “You might know Sidia for its candles or body care, but it’s time to get familiar with it as a bona fide fragrance brand. Meet The Strike, arguably the chicest portable perfume that has ever existed. Choose from three sophisticated scents, each tucked into beautiful, gold, heirloom-inspired packaging that literally opens like an old-school lighter when you’re ready to spritz. I’m always whipping this baby out in public — and yes, people look.” — RL

7 The Candle Vanilla + Tonka 4-Wick Candle Bath & Body Works $29.95 See On Bath & Body Works “Even longtime Bath & Body Works candle stans will be impressed by the retailer's newest launch, The Reserve Collection, which pairs sophisticated scents with home decor. Choose from everything from single-wick candles to room mists and fragrance plugs. My fave is Vanilla + Tonka, a sweet, cozy blend housed in a chic pink ceramic candle.” — RL

8 The Lip Oil Lip Plumping Oil G.M. Collin $38 See On G.M. Collin “As the weather changes, chapped lips become inevitable — one of my biggest beauty annoyances. Enter G.M. Collin's new Lip Plumping Oil, an intensely nourishing, non-sticky treatment packed with hyaluronic acid, peptides, ceramides, and mango butter for a seriously moisturized pout. Even better? It comes in the prettiest rosy pink for a subtle pop of color.” — RL

9 The Hair Tool Dyson Airsmooth™ Styling Brush Dyson $249.99 See On Dyson “Dyson's Airsmooth is pretty major: It's the brand's first dedicated wet-to-dry styling brush. If you already love your Airwrap, I get it — but this tool combines some of that device's most popular attachments into one noticeably more travel-friendly design. It features controlled airflow and anti-snag, dual-bristle technology to shape, volumize, and style. I've been using it for over a month now, and it's completely changed my hairstyling game.” — RL

10 The It-Girl Nail Polish Celisse x Sandy Liang: QuickCoat in Ribbon Celisse $25 See On Celisse “Meet the collab of cool-girl dreams. Sandy Liang has teamed up with Celisse on a limited-edition nail polish in the cutest pearlescent baby blue — the same shade spotted on the designer’s Spring/Summer 2027 runway. I have it on right now and I’m obsessed... and it hasn’t chipped since I applied it three days ago.” — RL

11 The Innovative Sunscreen Ultra Violette Unblock Screen SPF 50 Breakout-Friendly SKINSCREEN 50ml Sephora $40 See On Sephora “Ultra Violette has launched the first U.S. sunscreen to feature Bemotrizinol (BEMT), a UV filter that's made FDA history as the first new sunscreen filter approved in more than 25 years. And it's really, really good. The lightweight cream feels hydrating and was formulated with acne-prone skin in mind, so you can add it to your morning routine without the usual worries about clogged pores.” — RL

12 The Floral Fragrance Melting Flowers Extrait de Parfum Contrapposto $350 See On Contrapposto “I usually gravitate towards musky vanilla or amber perfumes, but Contrapposto’s Melting Flowers is the one floral fragrance that’s won my heart. I’ve been wearing it almost every day, and I can’t get over how gorgeous and multidimensional it smells — it makes me feel like I’m Alice in Wonderland, waltzing through a garden of the most intoxicating flowers.” — RL