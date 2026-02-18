If I do anything with my hair beyond a wash-and-go, it has to be a special occasion. And when I need a proper blowout, I’m heading to a salon 99% of the time. On the rare instance I attempt one at home, I’ll skip Pilates the day before — between the drying, sectioning, and styling of my waist-length, 3A hair, the process turns into an upper body workout that can drag on for hours.

So when Shark Beauty, a brand known for its high-powered hair tools, announced the SilkiPro Straight air straightener — promising to cut my wet-to-dry routine in half without heat damage — I was both hopeful and hesitant. Could it actually grip my roots enough for a sleek, creaseless finish, or would I end up with my usual Hermione Granger-level frizz?

The first time I tried it, everything I thought I knew about straightening went out the window. My middle-school self braced for that telltale sizzle when the plates closed — but nothing. Twenty-three minutes later — yes, I timed it — I left the Shark event with the smoothest, silkiest hair of my life. (For context, I’m usually still wrestling with a round brush at the one-hour mark.) Sure, celebrity hairstylist and Bustle Beauty Icon Naeemah Lafond did the honors, but if I could get even half those results at home, I’d happily retire my trusty OG Shark Glam.

After a week and a half of testing it on my own, I can confidently say that the SilkiPro was designed with curly-haired girls in mind. I’ve never gotten better at-home straightening results — and I’ve tried everything. Read on for intel on the brand’s latest launch, including the question everyone’s thinking: How does it stack up against the Dyson Airstrait?

Fast Facts

Price : $249.99

: $249.99 Best for : A sleek blowout with straight ends and bouncy, voluminous roots.

: A sleek blowout with straight ends and bouncy, voluminous roots. Rating : 5/5

: 5/5 What I like: It comes with removable comb attachments, so you can straighten, brush, and blow-dry without juggling multiple tools.

Shark Beauty’s SilkiPro Straight

This isn’t your mom’s old flat iron. Instead of relying on super hot plates that clamp your hair straight, the SilkiPro lets high-pressure airflow do most of the work. Think of it like a blowdryer and straightener’s love child: air directs the strands in place, while lightly-heated ceramic plates provide tension, drying and stretching curls in one pass.

The built-in temperature regulation is really what makes it feel gentler on hair and deliver silkier results. An integrated sensor measures heat “1,000x per second,” according to the brand, automatically adjusting if it starts to run too hot. Wet-to-dry mode blasts concentrated air to evaporate moisture and smooth simultaneously, while the dry mode uses controlled heat for touch-ups.

Three comb attachments — a wide-tooth for dense curls, a gentle comb for fine hair, and a precision comb for smoothing at the roots — make the process customizable. And the cherry on top? It’s available in three cute colors: plum, rose, and turquoise.

My Review

Freshly washed hair.

At home, I clocked in at about 45 minutes — which, for my thick, curly hair, is still wildly impressive. I started on freshly washed strands, spritzing heat protectant on the ends before sliding on the wide-tooth comb attachment and using the wet-to-dry mode to stretch my curls.

The airflow turns up when you clamp down and shuts off a few seconds after you release, which ensures you’re not blasting hot air into your already-overstimulating bathroom situation between passes. You can also toggle between three heat settings and three air-pressure levels; I kept both settings at their highest and locked the straightener shut to concentrate airflow directly onto my wet strands.

After using the Shark SilkiPro.

After about 10 minutes, my hair was roughly 90% dry and noticeably stretched — but after a few tries, I realized the tool actually performs better on more damp hair. Now I stop around the five-minute mark, when my hair is closer to 75% dry.

With the precision comb attached to smooth my roots, I move into phase two: actually straightening everything. I split my hair into three sections and pulled out 3-inch subsections. Because the plates are wider and the comb maintains tension, you can tackle bigger pieces without sacrificing sleekness — a major time-saver. By the 30-minute mark, my hair looked astonishingly straight and completely dry.

Day-two hair.

For the final step, I switched to dry mode without removing the precision comb. One important note: I could comfortably touch my hair while styling in wet-to-dry mode, but the temperature ramps up in dry mode, so you’ll want to be more careful. I finished with a cool shot on each section, which smooths the cuticle and locks in shine, and the end result was glossy, bouncy, and just-left-the-salon-level smooth — minus the arm cramps and the appointment.

The Verdict

If you’re torn between the Shark SilkiPro and the Dyson Airstrait, the technology overlap is real — but the results aren’t identical. When I tried a friend’s Airstrait, my ends were sleek and glossy, but my roots still had a stubborn wave that required a few extra passes to fix. The SilkiPro’s comb attachments make all the difference: They smooth right at the scalp while lifting roots, so you get bounce instead of that flat, glued-down “helmet hair” effect.

The SilkiPro also left noticeably less fried-hair fallout around my sink — which says a lot, because you could usually knit a sweater from all my lost strands.

Then there’s the price. At about $250, the SilkiPro is a splurge, but considerably more affordable than its competitors. Already own the Dyson? You probably don’t need to switch. But if you have textured hair and struggle with getting a smooth finish, it’s a compelling upgrade.

Bottom line: the SilkiPro isn’t just my new favorite wet-to-dry styling tool — it’s my favorite straightener, period. If you’re a lazy hair girl like me, consider this your sign to upgrade to something that does most of the heavy lifting for you.