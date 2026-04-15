In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite celebrities and talent for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing. Here, Simone Ashley dives into her lowkey routine, her 15-minute wellness hack, and the case for not doing the most.

Simone Ashley is having quite the year, and it’s only just getting started.

Four years after her Bridgerton breakout, she’s stepping into a new medium. Her debut EP, Songs I Wrote in New York, dropped last week, marking her entry into music — and yes, it’s exactly the kind of breezy, Sade-esque project you’d expect from someone as effortlessly cool as Ashley.

Next up, she’s playing Miranda Priestly’s new assistant in the upcoming The Devil Wears Prada sequel, a role that’s already caught people’s attention. But between filming, recording, and just generally staying booked and busy, the bigger question isn’t what she’s doing — it’s how she’s keeping herself together through it all.

The answer, it turns out, is actually pretty simple. “I love working out, whether that’s Pilates with friends or strength training,” Ashley tells me. “If it’s warm outside, I go for a run.” Plus, she tries to fit in at least 15 minutes in the sauna everyday. It’s all about balance, she says: “Spending time with my friends, having fun, and being grateful for having such a busy schedule.”

Instagram / @simoneashley Ashley has learned to dial things back when it comes to her beauty routine, too. “I think less is more for my skin,” she says. “When I’m not on a press tour or filming, I try to give it a break and not touch it too much or put too many products on it.” Call it genetics or the right amount of restraint, but her complexion has the kind of glow that makes you rethink your entire approach. As a L’Oréal Paris ambassador, she’s also been thinking about what confidence looks like beyond the surface. She’s involved with the brand’s Stand Up Against Street Harassment program and its new “Missed Opportunities” campaign, which highlights how often women end up organizing their lives around fear. “Street harassment is something all women have experienced at some point, unfortunately,” Ashley says. “I’ve personally experienced it, too, but we want more women to not feel like they need to shrink themselves.” Ahead, Ashley breaks down the routine that keeps her feeling like herself, from the sheet masks she keeps stocked in her hotel fridge to the date night-ready fragrance that smells like her skin but better.

Her Minimal Makeup MVP L'Oréal Extensionist Lengthening and Curling Washable Mascara Ulta $15.99 $12.79 $12.79 See On Ulta “When I'm not working, I try not wear too much makeup — just a lip gloss or balm to keep my lips hydrated, and a little bit of concealer and mascara.”

Her Curl Routine Supersonic™ Hair Dryer Dyson $399.99 See On Dyson “In the summer, I don't really touch my hair with heat. I'll step outside, and within five minutes, it'll be dry — especially in New York. The humidity is actually great for my curls. But when I do dry it, I use a diffuser.”

Her Date Night Fragrance Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau De Parfum Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris $360 See On Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris “I love a fragrance I can’t smell on myself, but everyone else can — and this one just really suits my skin and melts into it.”

Her Jet-Lag Hero L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Glass Skin Hydrogel Glow Mask Boots £15.99 See On Boots “I always like to carry sheet masks in my suitcase. I'll put them in the fridge, and they're nice to put on in the morning.”