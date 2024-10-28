Simone Biles Wore This Celebrity Fragrance At The 2024 Olympics

Back in the summertime, Simone Biles made her highly anticipated return to the gymnastics arena at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Winning a total of four medals on the world’s biggest athletic stage, it’s safe to say the greatest of all time was *so* back in her element.

On Oct. 25, Part 2 of her Netflix documentary, Simone Biles Rising, dropped, showing an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her headline-making competition in the French capital. In one scene, the gymnast is spotted on the day of her first event, nervously prepping herself by doing her hair in her hotel room — and one celebrity perfume was spotted in the background.

Simone Biles Wears *This* Perfume

In Episode 3 of the emotion-driven documentary, Biles is shown laying down her baby hair in front of the hotel mirror for a super-sleek, performance-ready updo.

Right next to her Louis Vuitton travel cosmetics case, you can quickly spot a single perfume: the Cosmic Eau de Parfum from Kylie Cosmetics. So now everyone knows exactly what the gold medalist smells like (or at least what she smelled like throughout her most recent romp at the Olympic Games).

Julian Finney/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

The Cosmic Eau De Parfum

In March, Jenner released Cosmic, her brand’s first-ever fragrance. And while it may have familiar (and very popular) notes — like warm, sun-drenched amber and comfortingly sweet vanilla — there is something unique about the scent that makes it fitting for the GOAT.

Housed in a chic, rose gold-capped bottle, Cosmic balances being both deeply sophisticated and playful. At first spritz, it opens with the brightness of blood orange and elegant star jasmine, immediately making way for the amber’s heat and red peony’s floral notes to shine through. The aroma is backed by smooth cedarwood and sweet hints of vanilla musk, creating a scent that’s cozy and long-lasting.

“It was important for my first fragrance to have this beautiful floral essence — I wanted something feminine and warm,” Jenner previously told Bustle about the perfume. “I wear it every day.”

Safe to say Biles likely does the same.