In her viral AMC Theatres ad, Nicole Kidman said, “We come to this place for magic.” Skin care girlies, in the same way, flock to #SkinTok, where the magic comes in the form of product hauls, before and afters, and advice. With so many beauty trends that disappear as quickly as they come, advice from actual experts is the holy grail — without the copay.

The dermatologists of TikTok have changed the game, especially since a lot of their tips are actually accessible. Case in point? On May 5, user @dermguru, aka board-certified dermatologist Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky, M.D., FAAD, posted a video saying: “To the girl who told me to apply cicalfate as a face mask overnight for the glowiest, most hydrated skin, i owe u [sic] my life.” Underneath it, she wrote: “it was me, a derm.”

Now, people are flocking to the “slathering” method for more radiant complexions, just in time for summer.

What Is Slathering?

Slugging went viral a few years ago, making Vaseline a superstar for nighttime skin care routines. Suddenly, people were coating their faces with petroleum jelly before bed in the name of a more moisturized glow. For many folks with dry skin or irritated barriers, it worked wonders. But for others, it was impractical or pore-clogging.

Slathering is emerging as a less extreme version of slugging. Instead of a petroleum jelly-based ointment, skin care devotees are coating their faces with thick, occlusive moisturizers and balms — but instead of rubbing them in all the way, they leave the layer of product on their face overnight, similar to a face mask. The idea? You’ll wake up with glass skin.

“The ‘skin slathering’ trend entails applying a thick, occlusive skin care product — like an oily, rich ointment — to lock in moisture and increase skin's hydration,” says Dr. Jodi LoGerfo, a medical and cosmetic dermatologist. “It can help create a protective barrier that prevents skin from losing water, which can make your complexion more hydrated and plumped up.”

How To Try Slathering

Of course, applying a moisturizer before bed is nothing new. In movies, glamorous women sit at their bedroom vanities applying their various creams and lotions. It’s the epitome of self-care.

Though slathering is a less aesthetically pleasing way to do it, you can just add it to your “going to bed ugly” nights — the beauty trend that involves a maximalist nighttime regimen that basically renders you unsexy (think mouth tape, wrinkle patches, and jaw straps) until your morning shed.

You just have to pick the right product for the job. According to derms, you’ll just need an occlusive (i.e. sealing) moisturizer that doesn’t contain pore-clogging ingredients. Apply it after your typical nighttime routine, then slip demurely into bed.

If you’re prone to breakouts, however, LoGerfo says to take caution before trying this trend. “Using overly oily moisturizers or even excessive amounts of moisturizer can potentially lead to clogged pores and other skin problems,” she says.

Many derms and users on TikTok recommend the Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream. But that’s not your only option.