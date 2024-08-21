Sloane Stephens is many things.

She’s a professional tennis player who has been in the game for well over a decade (and has the accolades to prove it). She’s a changemaker committed to helping underprivileged youth through her nonprofit, the Sloane Stephens Foundation. She’s a devoted wife and a mother. And now, she’s the founder of Doc & Glo, a body care brand, which formally launches on Aug. 21.

“Doc & Glo has been four years in the making — it’s my COVID baby,” Stephens tells Bustle. “We’re launching with a fragrance-free deodorant and body mist. I live my life on the go, where I’m constantly going from practice to meetings, and I wanted to make a product that could make you feel refreshed, but didn’t clash with your perfume.”

Perfume, Stephens says, plays a major role in her self-confidence — so much so that she wears her signature scent both on and off the court. “I’m a one-fragrance girl — I wear Baccarat Rouge,” she says.

Here, the tennis pro shares her other beauty essentials, the healthy snacks that fuel her on match days, and more.

Doc & Glo

How did you decide to create fragrance-free body care products?

I do not like to be smelly, but having something that doesn’t clash with my perfume is really important to me. [The products] are clean and neutralize odors instead of just having a strong scent that masks the odor.

What’s one on-court essential beauty product you always reach for?

I always put on my sunscreen, no matter what.

What’s your preferred method of self-care?

I try to do one thing for myself every day, whether it’s just using a face mask or getting a boba tea.

I have two face masks I really like. I use the Peter Thomas Roth Gold Mask, and I take the TONYMOLY masks with me on the road because they’re very convenient, super cute, and seasonal, too, which puts me in the mood.

When you’re off the court, how do you like to train?

Most of the time, I just work out with my trainer. Training for tennis specifically, we do ladders, agility, lifting weights — we do it all. Sometimes if it gets stale, I’ll do a random fitness class — I’m very much into Orangetheory. Then Wednesdays and Sundays are my rest days.

What are some snacks you reach for to keep you fueled on game days?

My new thing is chia seeds, which are so good. I normally have a smoothie on match day, and I’ll make sure that I have a bar, a Greek yogurt, or granola.

Do you prefer coffee or tea?

No coffee, but I do drink a ton of caffeine-free tea. When I travel, I always have my little tea bags — I’ll do ginger or lemon fresh and make them into little ice cubes. Then I’ll just add them to hot water with honey.

What music do you listen to when you’re trying to get in the zone?

I would say Burna Boy and Tems are my go-to for a gym workout.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.