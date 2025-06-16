From the moment she stepped into the share house and declared “Hello, the party’s here!” in the first season of MTV’s Jersey Shore, star Nicole “Snooki” LaValle, née Polizzi, has had reality TV fans in a chokehold. Perhaps it’s due to her countless quotable moments (“Why is everyone acting weird towards me?”). Or maybe it’s her bubbly personality, which stands out during the series’ notorious “meatball days.” Or maybe it’s her go-to look, characterized by her signature pouf and tan.

Tanning, of course, was a go-to activity for the entire cast during their summers in Seaside Heights. “I just love tanning,” says Snooki of her former habit. “I would put olive oil on and lie in the sun.”

These days, however, Snooki — who over a recent Zoom call is rocking her iconic hairstyle casually clipped-back — is bronzed, not burnt. It makes sense, considering the reality TV mainstay has partnered with beauty brand Bliss on its new Beach Day SPF Kit. Sure, the collaboration is authentic — if there’s one thing Snooki does, it’s look for the beach — but it’s also proof that she’s come a long way since her GTL-packed Jersey Shore days.

“Now, being a mom, I want to protect my skin and protect my kids. Once you have a baby, your body just changes,” says the 37-year-old mother of three. “I realized I have to take care of my skin a little bit better.”

It also helps that the collab has her preteen daughter’s stamp of approval. “The kids now, they’re obsessed with all this skin care and the body care. When I was 10, I was playing with Pogs… but Giovanna is obsessed.” The Beach Day SPF Kit includes the Block Star Tinted SPF, the Baby Mineral Sunstick, the Bliss x Laura Geller SPF Lip Balm, and a face mist, all valued at $119 for $59. Snooki says she plans to keep a few kits in tow for all of her adventures down the shore this summer.

“It’s everything you need to stay healthy in the sun, but also keep your skin moisturized, and you feel pretty at the same time,” she adds. “I’m not an expert, but even when you’re putting SPF on to protect your skin, you can still get a nice color in the sun.”

Being sun-kissed is part of her brand at this point, but it’s just a small aspect of what makes Snooki... Snooki. Below, the Jersey Shore star reveals her last big splurge, her career highlights, and why she’s afraid of the ocean.

Manny Carabel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As a kid, who was your biggest inspiration?

Jessica Simpson made me fall in love with reality TV. I wear shoes from her brand. She built an empire, which is very inspirational.

Name something you used to think was a big deal, but really isn’t.

I thought high school breakups were the end of the world, but then I had so many more experiences. I found the love of my life and settled down.

What was your last big splurge?

I just bought a new Gucci bag and sneakers. I don’t like spending a lot of money on that stuff, but I will splurge a little to treat myself, and I just wrapped filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Who’s your biggest fan?

My parents, especially my dad. He is so proud. If we’re out to dinner, he’ll be like, “Yeah, that’s Snooki,” and I’m like, “Dad, I love you so much, but relax.” He would scream it from the rooftops if he could.

Who are you the biggest fan of?

My kids. My daughter is a phenomenal all-star cheerleader, so I’m her biggest freakin’ fan. My oldest son kills it in wrestling. And my little one, Angelo, just turned 6, so he’s not into sports yet, but I’m sure he’s going to be a WWE star or something.

What big goal are you still working toward?

I have four Snooki Shop locations and my online store, so I’m working every day to make that the best. I’m still coming out with new wine for my Messy Mawma wine label. Eventually, I want to do my own pickle brand.

Moses Robinson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Who gave you your biggest break in life?

Of course, Jersey Shore, but besides that, WrestleMania was huge for me. It was something that nobody thought I could do, since nobody knew about my background in gymnastics and cheer. WWE fans are not necessarily the Jersey Shore audience. Being able to go to WrestleMania, get booed, and then by the end of the match have everyone cheering for me was nice. Everyone thought, “Oh, she’s just a party girl who drinks.” And I got to show I’m actually so much more to a totally different audience.

What’s the biggest mistake you made early on in your career?

I had a great team to guide me. So honestly, I don’t have any. I think I did everything right and even if I did make a mistake, it wouldn’t have brought me to where I am today.

For someone dating, what would you say is a big red flag?

Oh, God. Narcissism, emotional abuse, mental abuse, all of the above.

Has a big gesture ever changed your mind about someone?

If Jionni and I fight over stupid marriage stuff, and I don’t want to talk to him, but then he gives me flowers and says, “Do you want to go out for a martini and bread?” — it works. He knows how to change my mind.

What’s your biggest irrational fear?

The depths of the ocean. I’ve always said there are aliens down there. It’s terrifying. Why are we going in there to swim? Even when my kids want to be in the ocean, I’m like, “Please, can you not?” Because you never know, a siren can come and grab their feet! It’s a beautiful place, but I don’t trust it.

John Lamparski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What helped you heal from your biggest heartbreak?

Working out. But also going on walks, getting outside, listening to my favorite songs, and having girls time — but also alone time.

Who’s the big star of your camera roll?

I would say Rocky, my dog, and my youngest son. I have pictures of my other kids, but they’re teenagers now. They don’t like me taking pictures.

What’s your biggest regret?

Sure, there are stupid things I did growing up that I wish I never did, but I don’t have any true regrets. Everything that’s happened has made me the person I am today.

What does your ideal big night out look like?

Now, as a mom, it’s not even a big night out. It’s a big day of drinking with my girls. I want to start having mimosas at brunch around 11:30 a.m. Then, we’ll go to the park or do something drinky, like seeing a live DJ during the day. Then I love a nice dinner with martinis, and I’ll be back home in my room by 9:30 to put on my jammies and have a glass of wine while watching a scary movie.

Luca Ghidoni/FilmMagic/Getty Images

What’s the biggest trip you’ve ever taken?

I don’t really travel a lot, because the shore house is my usual summer plan. The Italy trip we did on Jersey Shore Season 4 was probably the biggest trip I’ve ever done. I had to pack so much — I brought six pieces of luggage for the month.

What’s the biggest lesson you've learned in the past year?

As a mom, I can get very irritated, so I need to loosen up and deal with feeling overstimulated. If I’m in a bad mood, I’ll go for a walk around the block. I’ve learned those feelings are OK, that they’re normal, and to calm down.

Describe a big moment in life that had you sweating.

Giving birth was terrifying. Even with my third child, it still felt like the first delivery, because you can’t control what’s going to happen.

Tell us a big secret.

I’m secretly becoming an introvert. You would think I always want to go out and be the center of attention, but in my old age, I’ve turned into the opposite. I want to stay home. I’m turning into a grumpy old lady! I was talking to JWoww about it, and she was like, “Yeah, that’s me too.” And I was like, “I’m turning into you, miserable and cranky.” So after any sort of socializing, I need at least a day to lounge on the couch and bed rot. That’s what we’re all doing after we shoot — bed rotting.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.