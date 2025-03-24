Can Bella Hadid Bring Back The Most Controversial Millennial Hairstyle?

Gen Z is either making fun of millennials or hailing their elder generation’s most cheugy looks as cool. Of all the nostalgic trends that fall into the latter category, the “bump it” hairstyle might be at the top of the list.

This hairdo is a volumized take on the classic half-up, half-down hairstyle, and it was everywhere in the late 2000s and early 2010s — especially since the era’s Bumpit product helped people achieve the look so easily. Pretty much everyone pulled their front strands into a little hill at the top of their head at one point — from teenagers at their high school dances to celebs on the red carpet.

Now, the “bump it” is making a comeback — and it was just given the ultimate co-sign from none other than Bella Hadid.

The Return Of The “Bump It”

To promote her Frankie’s Bikinis collaboration campaign, Bella Hadid posted a video to Instagram urging fans to “go check it out.” The model and Ôrebella founder was twirling the ribbons on her cute knit top, but it was difficult to focus on anything but the prominent pouf her hair was styled in.

Of course, Bella Hadid can make anything look good — she almost singlehandedly made platform Uggs the hottest shoe trend of 2023. But she’s not the only one bringing back the millennial bump.

TikTok user @rosemaryretro said that the look is “forever [her] favorite hairstyle,” noting in her video that it was also popular in the 1960s. Creator @joannawindrammu showed off her “bump it” hair, asking, “Why did we stop wearing our hair like this???!!!”

Perhaps its appeal lies in it being so low-maintenance and easy to achieve. Or maybe it’s part of today’s rising interest in more casual hairstyles like the messy bun as people ditch the slicked-back look. The look also fits in with experts’ predictions of 2025 being all about the return of ’60s-era beauty, since it was another iteration of the half-up bouffant.

Whatever the reason, there’s no denying that the “bump it” is experiencing a resurgence.

Modernizing The Look

To calm millennials’ fears, note that today’s bump hairstyle has a modern twist. According to Stephanie Angelone, master stylist at RPZL Hair Extension & Blowout Bar in New York City, Gen Z is all about comfort and effortlessness — so the “bump it” is coming back in a “more lax way.” Think: a more subtle pile of hair on the top of the head, often with face-framing pieces à la Hadid.

To achieve the look, Angelone recommends using a texturizing powder instead of hairspray when styling, as it gives you a nice, imperfect hold. And she suggests securing your bump with a claw clip.

“Millennials used dozens of bobby pins to pin their pouf into place, which made it very defined, almost like an updo,” she says. “Gen Z prefers micro claw clips so it’s easy and effortless.”