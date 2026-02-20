People with acne-prone skin and sunscreen have long had a contentious relationship. As someone who’s dealt with breakouts for two decades, I know the typical SPF pitfalls very well. Namely: breakouts.

Out of all the skin care dilemmas that exist, this one’s especially annoying. When you’re just trying to do the most fundamentally healthy thing for your complexion — protect it from the sun’s harmful rays — you don’t want to deal with zits. I don’t want to be punished for doing the right thing.

That’s not to say all sunscreens cause breakouts. But as someone who’s tried dozens, if not hundreds, of formulas that claimed they wouldn’t, I know these promises aren’t guaranteed. And even when they don’t lead to a fresh crop of pimples, they often don’t have the most pleasant texture. Some pill under makeup. Then there are some that dull my glow.

Then Sofie Pavitt — the literal acne whisperer — launched the Screentime Sunscreen, a hydrating, non-comedogenic SPF that’s fully acne-safe. As any devotee of the esthetician’s namesake skin care line would expect, she delivered. Read on for everything to know about the highly anticipated launch that’s become my everyday essential.

