Skin

Sofie Pavitt Made A Holy Grail Sunscreen For Acne-Prone Skin

The non-comedogenic SPF promises acne-safe hydration — and it delivers.

by Rachel Lapidos
An honest review of Sofie Pavitt's Screentime Sunscreen SPF 30.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

People with acne-prone skin and sunscreen have long had a contentious relationship. As someone who’s dealt with breakouts for two decades, I know the typical SPF pitfalls very well. Namely: breakouts.

Out of all the skin care dilemmas that exist, this one’s especially annoying. When you’re just trying to do the most fundamentally healthy thing for your complexion — protect it from the sun’s harmful rays — you don’t want to deal with zits. I don’t want to be punished for doing the right thing.

That’s not to say all sunscreens cause breakouts. But as someone who’s tried dozens, if not hundreds, of formulas that claimed they wouldn’t, I know these promises aren’t guaranteed. And even when they don’t lead to a fresh crop of pimples, they often don’t have the most pleasant texture. Some pill under makeup. Then there are some that dull my glow.

Then Sofie Pavitt — the literal acne whisperer — launched the Screentime Sunscreen, a hydrating, non-comedogenic SPF that’s fully acne-safe. As any devotee of the esthetician’s namesake skin care line would expect, she delivered. Read on for everything to know about the highly anticipated launch that’s become my everyday essential.

Sophie Pavitt Face Screentime Non-Comedogenic Hydrating Sunscreen SPF 30
Sephora
$38

Fact Facts

  • Price: $38
  • Best for: Hydrating, acne-safe sun protection
  • Rating: 5/5
  • What I like: It’s lightweight but moisturizing, doesn’t cause breakouts, and wears well under makeup.
  • What I don’t like: Zero complaints.

Sofie Pavitt’s Screentime SPF 30

Pavitt, who counts celebs like Zendaya and Lorde as clients, is truly the mother of treating acne. When I spoke with her for Bustle’s Beauty Icon video series, she explained how acne became her niche after going to esthetician school and working in a dermatology office: “I found a whole slice of people that weren’t being catered to. I really wanted to specialize in one niche — problematic skin — and support the demographic I was seeing so often in the derm office.”

From there came her treatment studio, followed by her skin care line, Sofie Pavitt Face, which also specializes in breakout-prone complexions.

Sofie Pavitt Face

Naturally, her brand features holy grails for this skin type: the exfoliating Mandelic Clearing Serum, ultra-hydrating Omega Rich Moisturizer, and acne-quashing Benzoyl Peroxide Treatment Mask. (All three are staples in my routine.) But Pavitt spent over three years perfecting a sunscreen that would fit her strict acne-safe criteria — a product she says is notoriously hard to formulate.

Now, it’s here. The Screentime SPF 30 is clinically-proven to be safe for breakout-prone skin types: It’s non-comedogenic, non-greasy, hypoallergenic, and fragrance-free. On top of that already-exciting list, it’s boosted with hydrating ingredients — ectoin, niacinamide, and vitamin E. And the broad-spectrum, chemical-filter formula doesn’t have a white cast, so it works on all skin types and tones.

My Review

When I first pumped some of the product onto the back of my hand, I could already tell it was going to deliver on its hydrating claims. Sure enough, after slathering it onto my face, my skin immediately soaked it right up — and both looked and felt more plump. I didn’t feel an iota of a layer on my face — something I often notice with sunscreen. It was as if I just put on a lightweight moisturizer.

Pavitt had mentioned at the launch event that it wears beautifully under makeup, and I can vouch for that. I dabbed on some serum foundation on top of the SPF without any pilling, smudging, or shifting that sabotaged my base.

The esthetician had also said you can use Screentime as your daytime moisturizer — no need to apply a face cream beforehand. I’ll admit I was wary of skipping that step, especially in this weather, but it performed both roles seamlessly. A win for saving time — and for stretching the life of my favorite moisturizer.

Oh, and I experienced zero irritation or breakouts after using it daily for over a month.

The Verdict

You don’t have to have acne-prone skin to appreciate Sofie Pavitt Face Screentime SPF 30 — it’s genuinely a hydrating, comfortable way to wear sunscreen. But for my fellow breakout-prone crowd, it’s especially worth the hype. There’s nothing quite like the relief of knowing your most important skin care step isn’t going to fire back at you — and for me, that peace of mind alone is worth the $38.