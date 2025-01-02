Sol De Janeiro’s New Shower Oil Turns My Bathroom Into A Boujee Spa

It’s 7 p.m. on a Sunday. I’ve run all my errands and completed all my chores, so it’s time to prepare for the main event: my everything shower — aka the once-a-week pamper regimen that makes a low-maintenance day-to-day beauty routine possible.

At the center of this task, you need a yummy body wash that sets the tone. You know, a product with a calming smell and a formula that gets you squeaky clean without drying your skin. Sol de Janeiro has a slew of delectably scented cult-favorite options, but the brand’s newest shower oil is my latest obsession.

Launched in December, the Delicia Drench Shower Oil vows to eliminate any sign of dryness and promote top-tier skin hydration while still being able to give you a good cleanse. The oil component is what really sets it apart: The elixir is more hydrating than a gel or cream-based body wash, and truly drenches your skin with moisture — and enables this moisture to last beyond the confines of your shower. You may even question the need to apply lotion afterward.

As an everything shower devotee who has high standards for my body care products, I put this one to the test — and can confidently say that it’s earned the top spot in my shower caddy. Keep reading to hear more about this innovative oil and why I’m so obsessed.

Fast Facts:

Price: $26

$26 Best For: Those with dry skin who want to feel hydrated and clean.

Those with dry skin who want to feel hydrated and clean. Rating: 5/5

5/5 What I Love: The formula feels nice on the body, leaves my skin soft, has an amazing smell, and still lathers for that clean feeling.

The formula feels nice on the body, leaves my skin soft, has an amazing smell, and still lathers for that clean feeling. What I Don’t Love: No notes.

The Delicia Drench Shower Oil

In the body wash realm, shower oils are your richest option. Even though you rinse the product off, the oil solution will cover your skin — ideally in a non-greasy coating — so that the moisture is locked in. Though they can be used on all skin types, they’re particularly beneficial for those that are feeling dry.

Sol de Janeiro’s latest oil contains the ultimate hydrating superheros, including bacuri butter (which is rich in skin-replenishing fatty acids) and hibiscus (a barrier-friendly antioxidant). As is the case with all of the brand’s products, this baby features a mood-boosting scent; the Delicia Drench in particular contains the same velvet plum and vanilla orchid notes of the Cheriosa 59 body spray.

Ingredients

Prebiotic Hibiscus: An antioxidant-rich botanical that supports the skin’s natural microbiome and helps smooth the complexion.

An antioxidant-rich botanical that supports the skin’s natural microbiome and helps smooth the complexion. Bacuri Butter: An anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial plant-based extract that delivers hydration.

An anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial plant-based extract that delivers hydration. Glycerin: A skin-mimicking humectant that pulls moisture into the skin.

First Impression

After applying a dollop of the shower oil to my loofa and scrubbing my limbs, I was immediately impressed by the fact that there was a light lather. Oil cleansers usually won’t suds up much, which can convince your brain that you’re not getting clean — but the light foam the Delicia Drench oil creates quashes that intrusive thought.

It felt really nice and immediately revitalizing on my dry skin. Perhaps the best part was the moisture didn’t go anywhere when I rinsed it off. And I didn’t feel oily — just hydrated, so it was clear that the formula really penetrated.

When it comes to the scent, the tropical notes basically transformed my bathroom into the spa of a four-star hotel. This was a huge perk because I just love a boujee experience, and every aspect of this product provided that. After toweling off, my skin felt smooth and supple — I don’t know that I’ve ever felt so soft.

Final Verdict

The Sol De Janeiro Delicia Drench Shower Oil puts every body wash or gel I’ve used to shame. It delivers a good cleanse, lasting hydration, and a scent that gives me all the warm and fuzzies. Run, don’t walk to add it to your cart.