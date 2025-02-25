If there’s ever a good time to embrace change and shake things up, it’s spring. The season is often associated with the time of rebirth, and, on a more practical level, it’s when everyone finally puts some real pep in their step — making good on their New Year’s resolutions to *finally* switch up their hairstyle.

For spring 2025, hair color trends suggest that most are either gravitating toward subtle shifts in their natural shade or embracing full Shakespeare dramatics. The common theme? Everyone is looking for something that’s as low-maintenance as they can get.

Low-Maintenance For Spring 2025

As the year unfolds, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the undone aesthetic is reigning supreme. Just look at the resurgence of the messy bun, a look that was previously put onto retirement in favor of a hyper sleek clean-girl updo. Now, the same laid-back approach is coming for your strands in another way: the hair color trends hairstylists are spotting range from “kid hair color” to brunettes finally learning to embrace those red undertones they many spent years trying to avoid — and you have celebs like Selena Gomez, Leighton Meester, and Florence Pugh to thank.

6 On-Trend Hair Colors

Looking to book an appointment at your local salon? Take a look at the major spring hair trends of 2025 for some inspiration.

1 Soft Goth Espresso @ciara For those looking to push their brunette shade into deeper, moodier territory, near-black glosses are taking over. “I see a lot of brunettes wanting to go for a soft goth espresso — it’s nearly black, glossy, and striking,” says Juliana Ohlmeyer, a bicoastal colorist at Bassia Bassia. “It’s high impact, low maintenance, and gives 2000s Megan Fox.” This trend embraces a sultry, almost supernatural level of depth while maintaining a soft, natural undertone that prevents it from looking harsh. Unlike jet black, this shade has subtle warmth that keeps it from washing out lighter skin tones and even adds richness to deeper complexions, adds Ohlmeyer.

2 Natural Balayage @leightonmeester This isn’t the unblended balayage of 2016. Instead, today’s trend involves natural, low-maintenance hair color with balayage techniques to enhance natural hair tones rather than masking them. “It’s a humble nod to childhood hair — kissed by the sun and at its healthiest,” Ohlmeyer says. “This trend is universally flattering because it works with your natural color instead of against it.” The goal is to create a color that looks like it could have naturally developed over time, rather than something salon-made. A key perk? This technique allows for a seamless grow-out, making it ideal for those who want to maintain their color with minimal upkeep. Whether adding golden warmth to brunette strands or softening blonde highlights, this approach creates a hyper-natural effect that’s both timeless and effortlessly chic.

3 “Mall Red” Brunette @dualipa Brunettes this season are looking for an edgier, more statement-making hue without having to fully commit to a new shade. That’s where “mall red” —a deep brown with bold red and violet undertones — comes into play. “This feels like entering the red zone without being too committed,” says Ohlmeyer. “It’s sultry and kind of vampy, because it is a deep glossy brunette, but you see true violet and cherry undertones in the right light. It’s like a cool girl at the mall.” This shade is moody, rich, and full of attitude, embodying an early 2000s alt-girl aesthetic.

4 Bronzed Brown @haileybieber After seasons of ultra-dark, cool-toned brunettes dominating, golden, sunlit brown shades are making their way back into the spotlight. As Ohlmeyer explains, “I see a lot of my brunette clients leaning into waves of bronze — a really shiny brown with golden undertones that catch the light beautifully.” This hue is all about warmth and gloss, mimicking the way natural brunettes’ hair lightens in the sun. It’s a more effortless, dimensional approach that avoids the flatness of single-tone brown.

5 “Shakespearean Red” @chappellroan Redheads are embracing a naturally romantic aesthetic, inspired by deep auburns and soft strawberry blondes straight out of a Shakespearean play. “I feel like all of the redheads are having a Shakespearean sort of moment — it’s about embracing that perfectly natural red, from pale strawberry blonde to deep, burnt auburn,” says Ohlmeyer. The goal is to make red feel effortless and lived-in, rather than overly vibrant or artificial. For blondes looking to experiment with the red territory, subtle strawberry glosses add a warm, pinkish hue that enhances the skin’s glow, says Ohlmeyer. Meanwhile, deeper redheads can lean into a richer crimson-cinnamon blend, like Chappell Roan’s signature shade.