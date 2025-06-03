Last summer was the season blush blindness reached its peak. Applying some colorful, dramatic flush — often layered without much restraint — became the default. Whether you credit it to one five-foot-tall singer (looking at you, Sabrina Carpenter) or a result of the runways trickling down onto everyday routines, the impact on makeup trends was indisputable.

It was maximalist, expressive, and, yes, perhaps occasionally a little too much. Summer 2025 tells a different story.

Blush is still central, but this season it’s being approached with fresh intention. Artists and makeup lovers alike are playing with placement, texture, and tone. Now, it's more about creating soft-focus washes that sculpt and highlight, or diffused blends that mimic the sun’s late-afternoon warmth (more about sunset blush later).

Whether brushed high on the cheekbones or seamlessly blended into the skin with a hit of luminizer, summer 2025’s biggest blush trends are all about personalization and flawless application. Ready to take notes? Ahead, six fresh techniques celebrity makeup artists say are about to blow up.

1 Sunset Blush @keke Did someone say golden hour? Summer’s sunsets are quite the sight, so it’s only natural that they influence the shades you place atop your cheekbones this season. “Sunset blush is a radiant blend of warm tones across the cheeks that mimic the golden hour glow,” says Cynthia Di Meo, Rare Beauty’s director of global artistry, who recommends pairing the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Joy and Happy together to create a warm flush.

2 Lit-From-Within Flush @kyliejenner One of the easiest ways to upgrade your blush game this season is by mixing your favorite liquid blush with some highlighter. “Another popular technique is the glowy hack of mixing your favorite liquid blush with a liquid luminizer for a dewy, lit-from-within finish,” says Di Meo.

3 Concealed @deemakeupart It can be easy to go overboard with blush — everyone’s done it. To keep things under control, makeup pros recommend the “concealing” method of applying concealer after blush. This approach, inspired by the underpainting technique, softens your flush and lets you dial back the intensity. “This helps diffuse harsh lines and provides more control over adjusting the pigment to your comfort level,” Di Meo says.

4 K-Beauty Influence @lalalalisa_m According to Bina Khan, makeup artist and co-founder of Just B Cosmetics, the K-beauty aegyo-sal trend is coming stateside. “Aegyo-sal is the cute under-eye puff that pops when you smile,” she tells Bustle. “Popularized by K-pop stars, this blush placement highlights that area for a youthful, radiant glow.” Her tip for beginners? Apply your blush just below your under-eye skin, focusing on the apple of your cheek with a peachy shade to brighten and subtly color-correct.

5 On The Nose @haileybieber Just a touch on the nose can make a huge difference. “One of the simplest tricks for achieving that effortlessly sun-kissed glow is to dab a little blush across the bridge of your nose,” says Rupert Kingston, makeup artist and creative director and co-founder of delilah. “Just a light touch is all you need — too much can quickly shift into theatrical territory. I recommend using whatever’s left on your brush or fingers after applying to the cheeks and gently tapping it across the nose for a soft, diffused warmth.”

6 Watercolor Blush Getty Images/Taylor Hill / Contributor This summer, it’s all about that soft-focus, translucent finish, and sheer, layered blush is key to achieving it. “Rather than one bold swipe, apply your blush in ultra-light layers using a fluffy brush, gradually building up the color,” says Kingston. “The effect is like a delicate watercolour wash. It’s fresh, luminous, and incredibly natural-looking.” Pro tip: Liquid and gel formulas work best for this, he says, as they blend more seamlessly into the skin.