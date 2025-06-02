Sun’s out, nails out. As temperatures rise, so does the appetite for maximalist fingertips. There’s something about summer that makes nail art feel necessary. Maybe it’s the longer days, maybe it’s the fact that your hands are suddenly in every holding-an-iced-drink-on-the-beach pic — regardless, during hot weather season, a basic polish job feels particularly bland.

From delicate airbrushed auras to decals that look like they belong in the Louvre, nail designs right now are leaning playful, slightly nostalgic, and surprisingly sophisticated.

Instead of one dominant look, this summer’s trends bounce between Y2K chaos and retro mosaics. Even classic French tips are being reimagined. Gone are the days of just getting a classic white polish. This time, there is an array of dopamine-inducing patterns and shades that invite all the good vibes.

“People want nails that feel optimistic right now,” says nail artist Franky Monet. “Shiny, bold, and a little over-the-top is everyone’s mood this season.”

Whether you’re headed out to jet set on a tropical vacation or are just looking for a playful way to decorate your nails, these expert-backed trends have got you covered.

Ahead, seven of the buzziest nail art designs to keep an eye out for this summer.

1 Fruit-Themed Tips @myprettyset In the mood for something fruity? You’re in luck, because everyone seems to be going for a biteable design on their fingertips. “We’re seeing the line between food and beauty crossover even more this season, and this time it’s in the form of nails,” says Mabelyn Alva, creative director at Paintbox. “These fruit tips are popping off in client requests. Get mango, strawberries, and more.”

2 Stripes On Stripes @ 1.800.nailme Colorful stripes are having a moment this summer, bringing a playful, almost retro energy to your manicures. The design looks as if it were lifted from a Popsicle wrapper — in the best way possible. “Stripes feel fresh again because they’re so easy to customize — they can be bold or subtle, chaotic or super sleek,” says Monet. “It’s like the nail version of mixing prints in your outfit. They let you experiment with multiple colors when you can’t decide on one.”

3 Rainbow Metallics @myprettyset Rainbow metallics are taking over nail trend lists this summer, merging two perennial favorites — chrome and color — into one high-impact look. “There’s something kind of euphoric about a rainbow chrome,” says Monet. “It gives main character energy without feeling too precious.”

4 Gradient Nails Valentina Fernandes Sometimes one color is just not enough, especially when summer rolls around and everything feels brighter and bolder. Enter the mixed-color manicure: a trend that ditches uniformity in favor of shades that shift from finger to finger. “This is perfect for any girl who can't pick her favorite summer shade this season,” says MiniLuxe nail designer Valentina Fernandes. “The trending shade as of now is pink, but any color looks great.”

5 Polka Dots @myprettyset Polka dot nails are making an unexpected comeback, but not in the retro, Minnie Mouse way you might think. This summer’s take is more playful, with unique color schemes and fresh takes on the French mani. “It’s giving whimsy without going full cartoon,” says Monet. “Dots are one of the easiest ways to play with color and texture, and they have this effortless charm that feels super fresh right now.”

6 Bejeweled Tips @myprettyset Bejeweled tips are taking center stage this summer, turning your fingertips into tiny, glimmering accessories. Whether it’s a single crystal perched at the edge or full-on gemstone clusters on the whole nail, everything is fair game. “It’s like jewelry for your nails,” says Monet. “People want that little flash without having to stack rings. It adds just the right amount of drama, especially when the rest of the nail is clean or minimal.”

7 Short & Eclectic @1.800.nailme You don’t need long nails to make a statement. In fact, some of the most creative looks are happening on short, eclectic sets. Think cool metallics, mismatched “Skittle” color combos, and designs that feature 3D textures and iridescent shades. “Short nails have always been practical, but now they’re finally being seen as fun too,” says Monet. “People are realizing you can still do something cool, chaotic, or expressive without extensions. It’s all about having fun with the space you’ve got.”