Nothing says spring like blossoming flowers and the first pre-summer bites of ripe fruit. To ring in the season, the juiciest mani trend is taking inspiration straight from the produce aisle via cute and whimsical fruit nail art.

Maybe it's the viral popularity of high-end grocery stores like Erewhon, or perhaps it’s the skyrocketing prices of groceries that have led BeautyTok here — but manicure aficionados are in an era where they’re romanticizing fruit.

No matter the reason, fruit designs are an undeniably cute way to customize your nails and make them your own, and there’s something for every personality. There are playful manis adorned with tropical treats and colors to match as well as dainty cherry decals, vibrant citrus accents, and minimalist styles that upgrade the classic French. One scroll through this roundup will give you proof that fruit-themed nail art is a trend that will give your fingertips the perfect seasonal zest.

Ready for some juicy inspo? Scroll on for some sweet ideas to show to your nail artist for your next fun, fruit-inspired mani.

1 Rainbow French Instagram/@mayasstudio__ One of the most viral variations of the fruit art nail trend is this colorful take on the French mani. Pair multicolored tips with different decals for a fruit punch on your fingertips.

2 Fruit Parfait Instagram/@guiltynails The milky white mani isn’t going anywhere. If you’re a fan of the simple nail color, try adding some of your favorite fruit decals to the mix. The finished look is similar to a fruit parfait.

3 Minimalist Decals Instagram/@basecoatstories Paint some fruit art right onto bare nails for a simultaneously bold but minimalistic set — perfect for the neutral mani lover.

4 Picnic Blanket Nails Instagram/@rashels_nails Paint a picnic blanket onto your nails with gingham print tips paired with fruit for a delectable — and seasonal — manicure.

5 Classic Cherry Frenchies Instagram/@nailsbykristen_x Add a playful twist to the classic French tip with a tiny cherry decal on one accent nail. It’s dainty, cute, and gives a sophisticated take on the fruit-themed manicure trend.

6 Orange Trees Instagram/@boycott_boringnails Adorn a white polish base with oranges and leaves for a bright and cheerful set that screams springtime.

7 Lemon Slice Instagram/@ninetyninebyk Combine the butter yellow nail trend with the fruit theme by adding a subtle yet striking lemon slice detail. Talk about a juicy take on the pastel hue.

8 Outline Fruit Nails Instagram/@nailsby_nai Opt for vibrant outline nails that really stand out, especially when painting each fingertip a different color.

9 Cherry Red Instagram/@mandysnailvibe If you’re a red mani girly through and through, try the fruit nail trend by painting cherries on just a couple nails while keeping the rest cherry-colored.

10 Girl Dinner Instagram/@snfaithnails Why stop at fruit? Color block your nails with different hues then add fruit and your other fave snacks, like olives and tinned fish.

11 Watermelon Tips Instagram/@wildfox.nails For an extra bright fruit mani, put the spotlight on one colorful fruit — like this watermelon-themed French set. The neon green tips are a total standout.

12 Blueberry Chic Instagram/@bresbombshellbeauty Berries make for an adorable nail decal. Case in point? This sweet manicure, which alternates between cornflower blue polish and blueberry art.

13 Citrus On Citrus Instagram/@beautyspace_charlotte Turn your nails into a zesty masterpiece by painting each nail a different citrus fruit. It’s neon perfection.

14 3D Fruit Art Instagram/@nailzbyrachael This mani proves that fruit serves as a fun way to add 3D texture to your nails, whether you go with strawberries, kiwi, or cherries (or all of the above).