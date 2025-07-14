In the early 2000s, there was something undeniably appealing about being a surfer. Blue Crush was the ultimate moodboard for summer style, and mall stores like Roxy and PacSun provided the goods for the look — think colorful board shorts, floral tankinis, Reef flip flops, shell jewelry, and tank tops. Marissa Cooper on The OC was a vibe. Phantom Planet plays softly in the background. The smell of Hollister floats through the air.

Fast forward to today, and it’s no surprise that “surfer ombré” hair is becoming so popular. The rising TikTok trend is all about highlights on your ends that make it appear as though you’ve been catching waves all summer long.

The “Surfer Ombré” Hair Color Trend

Picture a surfer girl: Most likely, her hair isn’t a uniform shade. Since these athletes spend so much time outside, their strands typically have highlights that look like they’ve been kissed by the sun. (See also: Tia Blanco’s enviable blonde lengths.) But, as is a surfer’s MO, these aren’t your typical salon highlights — rather, they’re more effortless.

“They’re not strategically placed highlights, and they’re not balayage — these are more gradient colors that have a low-key glam to them,” says Juliana Ohlmeyer, a bicoastal colorist. This kind of subtle ombré features a gradient color that goes from dark, natural-looking roots to medium-toned in the middle and dipped, brighter ends. A prime example? Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s dip-dyed lengths.

The beauty of the trend is that it’s super versatile. “It can vary from being really subtle to high contrast and high impact,” says Ohlmeyer. For example, you can have almost black hair or a dark brunette with lighter reddish brown ends. Or you can have honey-toned strands with almost white blonde tips. If you want something subtle and more low-maintenance, she recommends sticking to one color palette and asking for a root melt that’s close to your natural hair color. A low contrast would be anywhere from two to three shades lighter on the end.

Maintaining The Look

Depending on how you decide to wear the surfer ombré look, it’s relatively easy to maintain, but it does require some upkeep. “Generally, you’ll go to the salon every six to eight weeks for a gloss and to deepen the root shade while touching up the ends,” says Ohlmeyer.

Keep your dye job looking fresh between salon visits by using shampoo and conditioner formulas that are safe for color-treated hair as well as hydrating leave-ins. “You can also use an oil if you’re going to be in the sun a lot or going to the beach,” she says. Another pro tip? “Use a bond-repair hair mask once a week,” adds Ohlmeyer, who recommends the ColorWow Dreaming Advanced Repair and Resurfacing Treatment.

Come fall, you can tweak the color palette if you so desire. “Shift the tone of your ombré or go in for a few more delicate strands of highlights to brighten everything up,” she suggests.

Though it might sound niche, the trend’s versatility gives it broad appeal. “However you decide to wear it, it gives off that carefree, endless summer energy,” says Ohlmeyer. Plus, it lets you channel that Laguna Beach aesthetic of yore — what’s not to be stoked about?