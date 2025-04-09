Few things are more satisfying than when your nails and outfit are perfectly in sync. It’s like the fashion version of soulmates — and Sydney Sweeney just nailed it (pun intended).

For the Hollywood Beauty Awards on April 6, the Euphoria star took inspo straight from her accessories, letting a corset crocodile skin belt and corset be the unexpected muse for her latest manicure. The result? A set of espresso brown animal print nails that were just as bold and chic as the rest of her look.

Known for her relatively understated glam, Sweeney typically keeps things simple and chic, occasionally playing up her features with a smoky eye or cat-style eyeliner when the occasion calls for it. But this time, she leaned all the way into statement beauty, opting for edgy tips that effortlessly pulled the rest of her ensemble together.

Sydney Sweeney’s Croc Nails

Created by celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt, Sweeney’s set tapped into one of spring’s biggest nail trends: maximalist, funky prints with a touch of wild. From glossy finishes to intricate textures, this season’s nails — and beauty trends in general — are all about injecting a dose of personality.

For her special night out, Sweeney and her nail tech went for this stunning crocodile effect on her tips, created using a blooming gel technique.

Blooming gel is a technique that involves relying on a gel polish base that helps colors spread and "bloom" on the nail. This helps diffuse the polish and make it into a croc-like pattern with a textured, reptile-skin effect.

Getty Images/Emma McIntyre / Staff

As for the rest of her glam, Sweeney looked like a vision with a mocha rose lip combo. She also added warmth with a swipe of light brown on her eyelids and a subtle brown eyeliner that appears as though it was created with eyeshadow.

Spring-Ready Nails

Spring is the perfect time to let yourself try out a new shade or pattern on your fingertips.

According to experts, playful nails are definitely in this year, with blooming gel and mocha mousse details being key elements to look out for, proving Sweeney’s recent set combines two of the season’s biggest trends.

“Blooming gel was a major thing in the summer and fall of 2024, and are coming back again for the spring and I absolutely love it,” manicurist and Aprés Gel-X specialist Sharon Ladokun previously told Bustle.

So don’t let anyone tell you you’re doing too much the next time you’re picking out a nail color. If anything, take this as your sign that you should be doing more.