Daylight savings time is just around the corner. That means more sunlight — and more time to consider your spring beauty looks, including nail art-adorned manicures.

While winter nails tend to feature deep and sultry colors, spring 2025 is bringing pastels, bold blues, and florals to your fingertips.

According to Lily Nguyen, celebrity manicurist and founder of Labo Beauté Salon, a few tried-and-true pale polish shades will be dominating your feeds. "Pistachio, mint greens, and baby yellows are making a strong return, adding a fresh and playful touch to manicures,” she tells Bustle. These colors will act as vibrant palettes for the nail art that will trend — including 3D charms, micro-French manis, cat eye finishes, and chrome accents.

In addition to playful pastels, Erica De Los Santos, nail artist and founder of Nail'd It Beauty Lounge, says the latest clean girl trend — soap nails — will be a key base for the new nail art season because of its milky, translucent finish.

As you save inspo for your springtime manis, scroll on for 10 of spring’s biggest nail art trends.

1 Chrome Cat Eyes @buloushinails The cat eye mani has taken over the internet within the past year, racking up 231.1M posts on TikTok alone. Many nail trends dwindle after a season, but this one isn’t going away anytime soon. “This mesmerizing effect remains a favorite due to its versatility, effortlessly complementing a variety of styles,” De Los Santos says. Speaking of variety, Nguyen says this design will see a new spin: the chrome overlay. “This look combines the mesmerizing depth of cat eye nails with a chrome top coat, creating a subtle yet striking effect perfect for spring,” she tells Bustle.

2 Power Clashing @nails_of_la Mani maximalists aren’t afraid to rock a mismatched set — and this bold trend is one celebrity manicurist Brittney Boyce says will dominate this spring. “They are a fun way to tell a story,” she says. “You don’t have to be so precise with every nail.” This aura-style set featuring an array of vibrant colors is pure art.

3 Metallic Accents @curedbyjae Metallics and chromes have been major in the nail world for the past couple of years. But, according to De Los Santos, spring will reveal more strategic, detailed accents with these opulent additions. Think wavy, slightly 3D gold French tips that ooze luxury.

4 3D Charms @nails_of_la Both pros say 3D artwork will continue to act as a display of creativity and individualism. From dirty martini nails to layered textured adornments, there’s no shortage of inspiration to be found. According to Boyce, however, nail charms — like these sweet cherries — will have a moment next season.

5 Strawberry Milkshake French Tips @thatsme_erica Consider this the evolution of “strawberry milk” nails. De Los Santos describes the budding trend as a light pink French nail with a chrome effect on top. Her take? This is an example of how classic metallic shades like gold and silver will be used this spring. “[They] will be used more strategically in detailed accent designs rather than dominating the entire nail,” she says.

6 Mocha Mousse Aura Nails @avrnailswatches With mocha mousse as Pantone's color of the year, expect to continue seeing plenty more brown manis. Vicki Ornellas, manicurist and global educator at Salon Perfect, says aura nails featuring a diffused, almost airbrushed-like finish will be a trendy — and light-catching — way to rock the color come spring.

7 Florals @bees.knees.nails Every nail design doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel, so don’t be afraid to lean into the classics. Floral everything will always be chic for the spring season — including as colorful decals that adorn your nail beds.

8 3D Chrome Hearts @_yurinabi_ This playful ’90s-esque nail art aesthetic is bubbling up on TikTok as the next go-to for maximalists. Worn solo or in tandem with other designs, Nguyen says 3D chrome hearts offer a perfect mix of subtle sophistication and bold creativity.

9 Blingy Embellishments @sansungnails Bling is an easy way to upgrade your nail game, and you can go as bold or clean as you like. “A simple yet elegant way to wear [rhinestones] is by placing one or two on each nail over a sheer base,” De Los Santos tells Bustle. She recommends playing with different stone colors and sizes for a distinctive touch.