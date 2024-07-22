Tate McRae Covers Her Body In This $58 Glitter Oil Before Each Concert

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing. Here, Tate McRae tells Bustle about her partnership with Invisalign, the beauty products she adores, and more.
Her confident aura is large in part thanks to the years she dedicated to dance (ICYWW, McRae not only briefly appeared in Dance Momsin 2015, but also competed on So You Think You Can Dancein 2016), though her beauty routine is a major part of it, too.
“I've realized when my hair's done, I feel way better,” she says over Zoom, moments after applying her Rhode Lip Tint in the sheer coral shade Peach Pit on-camera. She also explains that having a straighter smile has been a total game-changer for her.
“I used to be the most insecure person about my teeth and hated smiling — it was my least favorite thing to do,” she says. “[Invisalign] changed my life.”
That newfound confidence can even be seen from all the way in the back row. “The entire hour that I'm on stage, I just have a massive grin on my face,” she says.