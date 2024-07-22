Tate McRae Covers Her Body In This $58 Glitter Oil Before Each Concert

In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing. Here, Tate McRae tells Bustle about her partnership with Invisalign, the beauty products she adores, and more.

Tate McRae is a pop star who, unlike many of her modern peers, is a constant reminder of pop music’s Y2K golden age with a stage presence that rivals that of Britney Spears’.

Her confident aura is large in part thanks to the years she dedicated to dance (ICYWW, McRae not only briefly appeared in Dance Moms in 2015, but also competed on So You Think You Can Dance in 2016), though her beauty routine is a major part of it, too.

“I've realized when my hair's done, I feel way better,” she says over Zoom, moments after applying her Rhode Lip Tint in the sheer coral shade Peach Pit on-camera. She also explains that having a straighter smile has been a total game-changer for her.

“I used to be the most insecure person about my teeth and hated smiling — it was my least favorite thing to do,” she says. “[Invisalign] changed my life.”

That newfound confidence can even be seen from all the way in the back row. “The entire hour that I'm on stage, I just have a massive grin on my face,” she says.

Aside from having her long brunette hair in soft curls and an ultra-straight smile, McRae has one superstition in particular that gets her ready to perform in front of thousands. "If it's a big performance, I have to call my dad," she says. "He has to say this one specific thing to me before I go on stage, and then I'm fine. It just gets me in the right head space." Although she wouldn't share exactly what he says in those moments, she did give Bustle an exclusive peek into her beauty bag. Here, the "guilty conscience" singer shares her signature perfume, the body oil that keeps her glowing on stage, and more.

Her Current Fave Lippie Peptide Lip Tint in Peach Pit Rhode $18 See On Rhode “I feel like I need to have moisturized lips, I don't know why that's very important to me. [The Lip Tint] is so good.”

Her Signature Perfume Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum Ulta $135 See On Ulta “I usually use YSL Libre — that’s my go-to.”

Her Hydrated Hair Hero Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil Sephora $46 See On Sephora “I lather my hair in oil on the ends just to make sure it looks glossy and cute for stage. I use Gisou — it smells amazing.”

Her Body Glow Secret PATRICK TA Major Glow Body Oil in A Moment Sephora $58 See On Sephora “I always put on PATRICK TA Glow on my skin, it just makes everything look shimmery and glittery. I lather it on my body, thick amounts of it.”

Her Backstage Ritual Snif Instant Karma Scented Candle Ulta $46 See On Ulta “I'm a sucker for vanilla candles. I always like the Snif Instant Karma candles in my dressing rooms, those are my favorite.”

Her Everyday Lip Liner Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Cheat Lip Liner Sephora $25 See On Sephora “I'm always pencil-sharpening the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Liner.”