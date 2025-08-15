If Swifties have learned one thing over the years, it’s that Taylor Swift is always dropping clues, whether in promo shoots, music videos, or late-night appearances. She’s practically trained her fans to keep their eyes peeled for hints about her upcoming music, and her most recent Easter egg might be hidden in her hair and makeup.

On Aug. 13, Swift officially announced her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, revealing the tracklist on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, and dropping a glamorous photoshoot to go along with it on Instagram. A closer look at one shot seems to reference not just a song on the album, but another legendary showgirl: Elizabeth Taylor.

Swift’s Elizabeth Taylor-Inspired Look

The second track on The Life of a Showgirl will be titled “Elizabeth Taylor,” after the iconic Golden Age actor, perhaps best known for her titular role in the 1963 film Cleopatra. One particular promotional photo of Swift appears to reference that very role.

While most of the shoot featured the singer’s long blonde locks, one look traded them out in favor of a sharp black bob with bangs, reminiscent of Taylor’s Ptolemaic-inspired wig. Swift’s eye makeup also mimicked Cleopatra’s: Her eyeliner jutted out in a long, straight wing, and she sported a wash of blue shadow on her lids. Even Elizabeth Taylor’s TikTok account pointed out the striking similarity.

Instagram/@taylorswift Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group/Getty Images 1 / 2

This attention to detail is classic Swift, who has repeatedly incorporated hidden references into her visuals, giving fans plenty to dissect and discuss. Plus, this photoshoot leans into vintage Hollywood glamour, which makes the Elizabeth Taylor nod all the more convincing.

It’s Not Her First Taylor Reference

This isn’t the first time Swift has paid homage to the other iconic Taylor — in fact, they go back a whole decade. In her old Hollywood-themed music video for “Wildest Dreams,” Swift’s curly black hair, sharp liner, and red lip invoked the actor’s signature look.

Three years after that, the song “Ready For It” included the line “He can be my jailer, Burton to this Taylor,” referencing Cleopatra co-star and short-time husband Richard Burton.

With this latest nod, Swift continues a decade-long tradition of tipping her hat to classic Hollywood, giving fans another clue to decode as they await her next album.