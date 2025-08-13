Taylor Swift is about to take us inside The Life of a Showgirl. The singer announced her 12th studio album on Aug. 12, thrilling Swifties around the world.

The next day, Swift appeared on New Heights — the podcast hosted by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason — to chat about Showgirl for the first time, unveiling the album cover and other new details; like any good fan, Jason couldn’t help but scream.

Online, Swifties have been abuzz, spotting Easter eggs everywhere. Some suggested the timing of the episode’s release was significant, as it premiered on Aug. 13 at 7 p.m., aligning with both Swift’s lucky number (13) and Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs number (87). Others believed they’d found 3-year-old Easter eggs about the album. But what do we know for sure?

Below, everything Swift’s revealed about The Life of a Showgirl.

Taylor’s The Life Of A Showgirl Cover

Swift unveiled the Life of a Showgirl album cover on the New Heights podcast, which shows Swift submerged in water, surrounded by a collage of beads and jewels, while wearing a bedazzled showgirl costume.

An hour later, Swift shared three alternate album covers for The Life of a Showgirl, which are now available to pre-order as limited-edition CDs. One photo shows Swift climbing up theater seats, while another shows her donning a short black wig and tons of feathers. The final cover shows Swift smirking at the camera in her bedazzled get-up.

Taylor’s The Life Of A Showgirl Release Date

As revealed on Swift’s official site and the New Heights podcast, The Life of a Showgirl is set to release on Oct. 3. The album is currently available to pre-order on CD, cassette, and a special orange vinyl through Swift’s online store.

Along with the standard variants, Swift also released four limited-edition CDs, all of which come in glittery boxes that contain three unique postcards, collectible lyric booklets, and a bejeweled keychain or piece of jewelry. The limited-edition CDs are currently only available for pre-order until Aug. 15, but in the past, Swift has restocked coveted items.

Taylor’s The Life Of A Showgirl Tracklist

Along with the official announcement, Swift also shared the tracklist for The Life of a Showgirl. The album will include 12 tracks produced by Swift, along with Max Martin and Shellback — marking her first time working with the pop producers since 2017’s Reputation. Fans speculated that she would reunite with the duo after Swift shared a Spotify playlist of tracks produced by the two.

Notably, the title track features Swift’s former Eras Tour opener Sabrina Carpenter. Fans speculated Carpenter would appear on the album after Swift’s official fan account, Taylor Nation, shared a photo of Swift with Carpenter in its first teaser post for The Life of a Showgirl.

Read the full tracklist below.

“The Fate of Ophelia” “Elizabeth Taylor” “Opalite” “Father Figure” “Eldest Daughter” “Ruin the Friendship” “Actually Romantic” “Wi$h Li$t” “Wood” “CANCELLED!” “Honey” “The Life of a Showgirl” (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)

Taylor Swift

What Is The Life Of A Showgirl About?

During the podcast, Swift revealed that The Life of a Showgirl was inspired by her experiences on her record-breaking Eras Tour. “This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant,” she said. “It comes from the most infectious, joyful, wild, and dramatic place I was at in my life.”

Swift explained that she worked on the album while traveling through Europe on the Eras Tour, going to Sweden in between shows to record with Martin and Shellback. She went on to sing Martin and Shellback’s praises, calling them “geniuses” and stating they caught “lightning in bottle” with this album.