With the popularity of the clean girl look, more people are also becoming more conscious of the ingredients in the products they slather on. While many brands are just now catching onto the need for minimalistic, non-toxic formulas, The Ordinary has been ahead of the curve since day one. The buzzy brand has cultivated a generation of skin care connoisseurs, or "skintellectuals," with its clear, percentage-based product labels — proving that effective skincare doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag.

Since disrupting the beauty scene in 2016, The Ordinary has continued to evolve — and launched viral product after viral product along the way. (See: the Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydrating Serum, to plump, and the blood-red AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution, for gentle exfoliation.) Now, the budget-friendly brand is taking the simplicity of its skin care ethos to the body with the launch of The Ordinary Body Collection. The new body care line features three products packed with tried-and-tested ingredients like salicylic acid and niacinamide, plus a new star: inulin. Ready to give your body the same TLC as your face? Read on to learn more about The Ordinary’s latest collection.

The Ordinary Body Collection

The Ordinary Body Collection features three standout products: Salicylic Acid 0.5% Body Serum, Niacinamide 5% Face & Body Emulsion, and Natural Moisturizing Factors + Inulin Body Lotion.

After countless requests from their loyal fans, The Ordinary decided to create a body care line that encourages treating your body with the same care as your face. What sets these new formulas apart from their skin care predecessors is their lightweight, multi-functional approach. Specifically, the Salicylic Acid 0.5% Body Serum and Niacinamide 5% Face & Body Emulsion feature lower concentrations of niacinamide and salicylic acid — 5% and 0.5% respectively — compared to the original facial serums, which use 10% and 2%. While higher concentrations work well for the face, The Ordinary wanted a gentler formulation to deliver results for the body. Here’s a breakdown of the products and their hero ingredients:

Niacinamide 5% Face and Body Emulsion: A study published in Dermatologic Therapy revealed that niacinamide significantly improves the appearance of acne-prone skin. The brand’s own clinical tests show that the Niacinamide 5% Face and Body Emulsion not only hydrates, but also strengthens the skin barrier, with participants noticing a reduction in dark spots on their faces and bodies in just three weeks.

Salicylic Acid 0.5% Body Serum: Salicylic acid, a beta hydroxy acid known for its acne-fighting properties, is another standout ingredient. It encourages the natural shedding of dead skin cells, helping to clear up acne and smooth skin texture. The Ordinary's Salicylic Acid 0.5% Body Serum has been clinically tested to penetrate pores, control acne blemishes, and exfoliate for a smoother texture.

Natural Moisturizing Factors + Inulin Body Lotion: Inulin is a prebiotic ingredient that supports the skin’s natural microbiome by promoting barrier hydration. A compromised skin barrier can lead to dryness, flakiness, and dehydration, so maintaining it is a crucial step in any effective skin care routine. According to clinical trials, this light body lotion formula boosts hydration and brightness, strengthening the skin barrier after just one application.

How To Use The Ordinary Body Care Collection

The Ordinary recommends a “prep, treat, and seal” regimen: Start by cleansing to prepare the skin, then address specific concerns with targeted treatments. The Niacinamide 5% Face & Body Emulsion helps even skin tone and reduce dark spots, while the Salicylic Acid 0.5% Body Serum exfoliates and smooths skin texture, targeting acne blemishes. These treatments can also be used together for enhanced results. As the last step, seal in the benefits with Natural Moisturizing Factors + Inulin Body Lotion, a non-greasy formula that provides instant and all-day hydration moisturizer.

This collection is fragrance-free, which makes it especially good for anyone with sensitive or acne-prone skin.

Courtesy of The Ordinary

Finding a beauty brand with consistently high praise is rare, but The Ordinary continues to impress by truly listening it’s customers. These new products stay true to their ethos: offering accessible, science-backed formulations for all. Our limbs are ready.

Studies Referenced:

Walocko FM, Eber AE, Keri JE, Al-Harbi MA, Nouri K. The role of nicotinamide in acne treatment. Dermatol Ther. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/dth.12481.

Arif T. Salicylic acid as a peeling agent: a comprehensive review. Clin Cosmet Investig Dermatol. 2015;8:455-461 https://doi.org/10.2147/CCID.S84765