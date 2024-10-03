If you’ve spent any time scrolling on BeautyTok, chances are you’ve been marketed at least one of the dozens (if not hundreds) of products and treatments that promise a more chiseled face.

You can turn to anything from contouring makeup essentials, facial massage, gua sha, ice rollers, or cosmetic treatments like facelifts, hyaluronic acid fillers, or Botox. The latest, however, boasts advanced tech while being easy to use at home — originally known for its viral Theragun massage tool, Therabody has put its hand in the mix with last month’s launch of the Theraface Depuffing Wand.

This clinically tested electrical device offers hot and cold facial treatments at the click of a button and promises instant revitalization, rejuvenation, and depuffing of the skin. As someone who is often skeptical of beauty tools, I was wary — yet eager to give it a try, since I often deal with puffiness in the morning. Is it worth the hype? Keep scrolling for my honest thoughts on the tool.

Fast Facts

Price: $149

$149 Best For: Decreasing puffiness, cheek lifting, skin smoothing, enhancing radiance, improving elasticity, lymphatic drainage, and better product absorption

Decreasing puffiness, cheek lifting, skin smoothing, enhancing radiance, improving elasticity, lymphatic drainage, and better product absorption Rating: 4/5

4/5 Portable

Chargeable

TSA-Approved

Adjustable temperature settings

Easy-glide applicator

The TheraFace Depuffing Wand

The wand offers hot and cold therapy in one easy-to-use product. You can pick from three different temperature levels for each setting, which you can access by applying another click or two. For the cold, you can go between 57°F, 54° F, or 50° F, while the heat rises from 95° F to 100°F and 108° F.

One major perk about using the Depuffing Wand? It’s very user-friendly. To turn the device on, hold down either the cold or warm button depending on what sort of treatment you’re looking for.

For cold therapy, this product essentially acts as a cryofacial in a stick. When you use a cold treatment such as this on your skin, it’s known to have depuffing and anti-inflammatory benefits (the latter of which is great for acne-prone skin). Cold therapy has also been found to improve the appearance of fine lines. To experience its full effects, use this treatment on your skin before applying any product.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, applying heat to your complexion helps promote lymphatic drainage and improve product absorption. Because of this, you should use the warm settings after applying your skin care products (though you can use it before if you prefer).

To use, after you’ve adjusted the temperature to your liking, gently run the metal applicator underneath your eyes, along your cheeks, and around your jaw. The brand suggests starting with one side of your face, and after three minutes the device’s light will signal you to switch to the other side for another three minutes. The device will shut off after six minutes total — after which you’re supposedly left with a lifted, more sculpted face.

Courtesy of Therabody

My Review

I don’t always think that beauty gadgets are worth spending money on. But, with the Depuffing Wand, I totally get the hype.

I’ve found that with the heated setting, I really see a difference in morning puffiness and product absorption. After gliding the wand across my face first thing in the a.m., my skin always feels extra soft and I have a healthier glow because my moisturizer is better able to seep into my skin.

I didn’t notice any difference in my under-eyes with the cold setting; however, the cool touch does feel nice on the skin and helps wake me up in the morning, so that’s a plus.

The Verdict

I’ve seen impressive results when incorporating this into my beauty routine. The wand also just feels like a luxurious and therapeutic way to start or finish my day — it’s become my favorite step of my skin care regimen.

As a sleeker, sexier version of an ice roller, this would be a great gift for the self-care lover in your life.