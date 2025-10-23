Seeing Kim Kardashian with a red light therapy bed in her SKKN office was a Mean Girls moment for me. (“I saw Cady Heron wearing Army pants and flip flops, so I bought Army pants and flip flops.”) But I don’t have an extra $78K to splurge on her exact setup — or any spare square footage in my tiny NYC apartment, for that matter. Thankfully, Therabody has an answer.

Their TheraFace Mask Glo, released on Oct. 14, is a more affordable version of the brand’s original $650 TheraFace Mask — with nearly identical features. Like its big sister, the Glo offers three light-therapy modes: red, red + infrared, and blue light. It also includes vibrational bands that hold the mask in place while doubling as a deep scalp massage. The main trade-off between the two is that the Glo model uses slightly fewer LEDs (still an impressive 504), which means a 12-minute session instead of the original’s nine is recommended.

Photo by Emma Stout

I was immediately impressed with the compact, cordless design, but my main question was still, “Does it actually work?” The short answer is yes. The results weren’t instant like an in-office treatment, but they were steady. After a week and a half of use, my skin looked more even, a few stubborn fine lines on my forehead began to fade, and my overall complexion had a subtle plumpness to it.

Fast Facts

Price: $379.99

Best for: Treating dark spots and minimizing breakouts

Rating: 3.5/5

What I like: Portable, the LED lights wrap around the entire face

What I don’t like: The vibrational headstraps rattled, lack of nose/mouth holes felt restricting

The TheraFace Mask Glo

The science behind the TheraFace Mask relies on one of skincare’s splashiest innovations: LED light therapy. I know it sounds (and looks) like a lot of woo-woo science, but the technique is actually backed by decades of dermatological research that can pretty much be summed up as, “It works.” Here’s how.

Red and infrared light deeply penetrate the skin and energize the mitochondria (you know, the powerhouse of the cell). It’s sort of like giving sugar to a toddler: your cells speed up repair because they have more energy thanks to the light.

Red light therapy, in particular, is known to reduce inflammation and support circulation. Meanwhile, blue light works on a more surface level. Its shorter wavelength targets acne-causing bacteria and helps regulate oil production, making it a great option for anyone dealing with breakouts or pore congestion. Used together, the Glo’s three light modes create a multitasking treatment that addresses everything from dullness to fine lines. Plus, there’s no downtime. Unlike more invasive in-office treatments, LED therapy is completely painless — you’ll just feel a gentle warmth on your skin.

My Review

Photo by Emma Stout

I texted my mom the second I put on the TheraFace Mask Glo. She responded to the picture I sent with, “Creepy — is it for Halloween?”

But I’m actually into the design. I felt like Michael Myers on a spa day — and I honestly kind of loved trolling everyone in my messages. The mask feels sturdy but not heavy, and the adjustable straps make it secure. My only complaint is that after a few minutes, I became very familiar with my own breath and found myself wishing for some air holes.

Once you hold the power button (located on the side of the mask), the cycle begins: first, red light for four minutes, then red + infrared, then blue. The built-in vibration also starts automatically, though it has its own power button. I was initially excited about this feature, but after a few minutes, it felt like my brain was rattling around — ‘twas a bit much for me. I ended up turning the vibration off, preferring just the light therapy on its own. My boyfriend, who isn’t the most skin care-savvy, also liked using it sans vibrations.

Photo by Emma Stout

After about a week and a half of use, my skin showed subtle but noticeable progress: smoother texture, softer lines, and less T-Zone redness. It’s not the fresh-from-the-facialist glow that lasts 24 hours, but it feels like my skin’s baseline has quietly improved. I also noticed fewer breakouts around my chin — a small miracle from the blue light gods. The TheraFace Mask Glo clearly rewards consistency, and by the end of the trial, I couldn’t help but feel that I had targeted some of my skin concerns.

The Verdict

If you’re LED-curious, the TheraFace Mask Glo is a solid middle ground between luxury and practicality. At $380, it’s definitely still an investment — but compared to the mask’s original price point, it feels like a more approachable splurge. The results deliver, and the ease of use makes it feel like something you’ll actually reach for. And if Kim can justify a full red-light bed in her office, I think I can indulge in 12 minutes of “Glo” time a day.