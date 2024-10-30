Getting Ready With Ubah Hassan For New York’s Angel Ball

Ubah Hassan has quickly become a fan-favorite cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City thanks to her quick clap-backs and witty one-liners. Besides starring on the show, she’s also a working model and owner of her hot sauce brand, Ubah Hot. Last night, the multi-hyphenate stepped out — while dressed to the nines, of course — to introduce rapper Busta Rhymes for his live performance at the Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation’s Angel Ball in support of cancer research.

For the star-studded event, Hassan graciously took Bustle along as she got ready for the evening of glitz, glamour, and philanthropy. And, of course, her look was just as lavish as the event itself. With a high-strung Barbie-style ponytail and glittery soft eyeshadow look, the star ate and left no crumbs.

The model gave us the inside scoop on her evening slay, complete with her top-tier glam crew, favorite lip gloss (spoiler alert: it’s Fenty), the eyeshadow palette that made her eyes sparkle, and more.

Keep reading for all the juicy details on Hassan’s prep process for a night out on the town.

“I am so excited to be getting ready for tonight’s Angel Ball! It’s one of my favorite events of the year, and [it’s] for such an amazing cause! I’m here at Casa Cipriani to get ready.”

“Tonight, my makeup artist Renee Garnes and hairstylist Ashley Lorrington are helping me achieve my vision: a sultry glam with some shimmer. I wanted to make sure my eyes popped so we used Pat McGrath’s Mothrship XI: Sunlit Seduction to make that happen. [Plus,] Pat McGrath’s Divine Balm Duo Glow in Bronze to give me a glow. I also wanted this chic updo to make sure my gorgeous Jacob and Co earrings were on display!”

“I cannot live without Fenty Beauty! Their Gloss Bomb in Champ Stamp Fantasy is a new staple for me. It’s now always in my bag.”

“For my look, my stylist Arnold Milfort pulled this gorgeous navy Oscar de la Renta gown. I’m loving lace right now, and the shape of this gown is perfection. I feel so beautiful in it! My shoes are from Hardot. I am obsessed with this brand. Their shoes are perfect for dancing all night long!”

“I am grateful for my amazing team, taking me from Cinderella to the ‘Belle of the Ball.’ They are always making sure everything is perfection right until I’m walking out the door.”

“I attended this event with my Oliver. I love getting to share these moments with him.”

“I was so honored to introduce Busta Rhymes, the entertainment for the night. A hip-hop pioneer, a Grammy-nominated legend, and a huge supporter of the foundation… not to mention he’s my absolute favorite.”