Following an almost two-year hiatus and a major cast shake-up, The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 finally made its debut on Sunday, July 16, and fans have been sharing their initial thoughts on the rebooted series.

In March 2022, Bravo announced that RHONY would be entirely re-cast following a difficult and low-rated Season 13. “This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America,” Housewives host Andy Cohen told Variety at the time. “We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races, and religions.”

In October 2022, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield were announced as The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 cast, and fans got their first glimpse of the new ladies in action during the show’s much-anticipated premiere episode.

Although some longtime fans mourned the end of the original RHONY, which aired between 2008 and 2021, it appears many viewers are embracing “the new era of New York.”

“The RHONY reboot with a new cast might have been a great idea after all,” one fan wrote on Twitter following the Season 14 premiere. “This cast is gold and I can see a lot of great things coming from them all on this show. We needed this reboot,” another viewer commented. Meanwhile, other fans were quick to praise the show’s “low-stakes” drama, declaring that Housewives is “back to the petty basics.”

“Erin and Sai fighting over cheese is the type of rich, petty nonsense I love about Housewives. I’m sold,” another fan joked. Find more of the best fan reactions to The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 premiere, below.

Fans of the original RHONY cast can also look forward to The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Season 5, which will see former stars Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Kristen Taekman jet off to Saint Barthélemy for an epic reunion.