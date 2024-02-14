The slicked-back bun may very well be the most universal hairstyle of all time. Whether you’re on a date, at the gym, in the office, or washing your face, there’s a high chance your hair is pulled into one. For good reason, of course. Aside from just wearing your hair down, throwing it into a bun is foolproof — there’s no wrong way to do it, which makes it the ultimate lazy girl hairstyle.

Last fashion week, low messy buns dominated the runways, making the most utilitarian ‘do an actual trend. This season, however, the least interesting hairstyle to look at has gotten an upgrade. At New York Fashion Week’s fall/winter 2024 shows, top stylists have been fastening models’ strands into buns with more creative twists — think metallic adornments, unexpected shapes, and intricate knots.

At LaQuan Smith, for instance, celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway created double-knotted buns, made to appear held together by a pencil (a detail inspired by ’90s boss babe office attire). Meanwhile, at Christian Siriano, Redway wanted to come up with a more interesting upgrade to the classic ballerina bun — and so she went with a “space-age like, extraterrestrial celestial space bun.” These square-shaped buns stood out even more with gold foil sprinkled on top and in models’ parts. Then, at Michael Kors, hairstylist Orlando Pita went with a ’90s-inspired knot made to look effortless.

Below, exactly how to transform your classic bun into something a little more ornamental.

The Double-Knotted Bun At LaQuan Smith

Dave Kotinsky, GETTY Images for TRESemmé

For the polished yet powerful bun at LaQuan Smith, first divide hair into two sections and pull them into one high and one low ponytail. From there, take an invisible hair net around the ponytail’s shaft and twist the pony onto itself to create a bun, securing with pins. Leave the ends of the hair out for a spiky effect. Smooth everything with TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Weightless Silky Shine Spray, then stick a pencil diagonally into your bun for the businesswoman-chic look.

The Celestial Box Bun At Christian Siriano

Dave Kotinsky, GETTY Images for TRESemmé

For your futuristic updo, first part your hair down the middle and smooth flyaways with TRESemmé Extra Hold Mousse. You’ll then blow dry and smooth it all down before pulling it into a coiffed pony, using hair gel to keep it sleek. Fold your hair twice onto itself, forming a rectangular flat bun, then secure with pins. Finish by applying tiny pieces of gold leaf along your part and on top of your bun.

The ’90s-Inspired Knot Bun At Michael Kors

Getty Images/Victor VIRGILE / Contributor

Recreate Pita’s ’90s-inspired knot bun by first putting your hair into a ponytail, centered between the top of your ears. Loop an elastic around the pony twice, then leave a loop without pulling all your hair through. From there, tuck the remaining hair through that loop to create yet another loop that leaves your ends exposed. Pin with some hairpins, then use something like Orlando Pita Play Climate Change to smooth flyaways.