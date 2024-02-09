BeautyTok aesthetics may be short-lived, but the hair and makeup looks you see on the runway are merely on the precipice of becoming major trends. That’s why, each season, the beauty girlies aren’t just tuning into fashion week for the ‘fits — they’re watching to get a first look at the hottest glam, manicures, and hairstyles before they take over social media.

It all starts in Manhattan. This New York Fashion Week’s fall/winter 2024 season, which officially kicked off on Feb. 9, has come in with a bang. While so many runways of yore paraded no makeup-makeup looks and casual hairdos, this season’s shows have already proven that makeup and intricate updos are back.

Case in point? Marc Jacobs’ show, which happened early on Feb. 2, featured a very Diana Ross-coded aesthetic, complete with thick, extra spidery lashes, heavy eyeliner, and dramatically bouffant wigs. Then, over at Helmut Lang, models rocked smoky eye makeup reminiscent of ’90s-era grunge.

Want more fresh inspo? Keep scrolling for the standout hair and makeup trends from New York Fashion Week F/W ‘24.

1. Grunge Eye Makeup

An extra smoky eye at Helmut Lang. Getty Images/WWD / Contributor

For Helmut Lang’s fall/winter collection, lead makeup artist Daniel Sallstrom — who worked with M.A.C. Cosmetics — was inspired by the elements. “The idea of it was you have someone’s makeup done perfectly, and then they go out and the weather just catches them — it’s unpredictable,” he told Bustle backstage. “It’s really embracing nature ruining what you spent hours doing.”

In this case, many of the looks featured a dragged-out, super smudged eye, which solidified the fact that ’90s grunge is officially back.

2. Glass Skin

Golden highlighter at Christian Siriano. Getty Images/Dave Kotinsky / Stringer Dewy glass skin at Puma. Getty Images/Taylor Hill / Contributor 1 / 2

During Paris Couture Fashion Week, Pat McGrath sent waves across the beauty industry with the porcelain doll, otherworldly glass skin makeup look she created for Maison Margiela. So it’s no surprise that the extra dewy aesthetic has already been spotted at NYFW.

At Christian Siriano, the Charlotte Tilbury pro-artistry team mixed layers of the brand’s Beauty Light Wand (in Goldgasm, Pillow Talk Medium, and Spotlight) and Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter (in Gilded Glow) on models’ cheekbones and forehead for a finish that stunned. And over at Puma, makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench created a similar glass skin look.

3. Hair Adornments

Celestial box buns at Christian Siriano. Dave Kotinsky, GETTY Images for TRESemmé Dazzling hair accessories at Bronx and Banco. Fernanda Calfat for Getty 1 / 2

Expect the hair accessories category to take off in the coming months. While last fashion week was all about the coquette trend, complete with ribbon-laced hairstyles and big bows, this season has kicked off with even more creative ways to decorate your ‘do.

At Christian Siriano, celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway used TRESemmé products to execute her “celestial box bun,” aka a box-shaped bun that featured gold foil along the middle part and on top of the bun itself. Meanwhile, at Bronx and Banco, models wore all sorts of metal and jewel-encrusted headbands as hair accessories — so don’t be afraid to get experimental with how you embellish your ponytail.