Our Faces, Ourselves

Tell Us How You Really Feel

We asked 100 Bustle readers to bare their souls about vanity. They didn’t hold back.

by Chloe Joe
Survey Data About Plastic Surgery, Beauty & Cosmetic Procedures
Getty Images, Shutterstock
The Vanity Project

We asked 100 Bustle readers — including a school psychologist, a barista, a lawyer, and a stay-at-home mom — to bare their souls about the cosmetic interventions they crave, the celebrities shaping their ideals, how they feel about GLP-1s, and their plastic surgery regrets. They didn’t hold back.

On average, you got your first beauty treatment at 21 years old — but wanted one much earlier.

“I reaalllyyy wanted a nose job when I was 14.” — Megan, 24
“My mom let me get my arms waxed at about 10 because they were so hairy. I looked like a pink suckling pig afterwards.” — Lilly, 39
“I remember being a teenager watching botched plastic surgery shows and still thinking I’d take the risk to get rid of my ‘saddlebags’ (which truly did not exist).” — Brittany, 39
“I was 7 and wanted surgery on my elf ears.” — Katy, 38

We asked you who the most beautiful woman in the world was when you were in high school — and who you think it is now. And guess what? Angelina Jolie reigned supreme on both counts. (Another perennial beauty icon: Beyoncé.)

Honorable mentions:

  • Then: Megan Fox
  • Then: Cindy Crawford
  • Then: Julia Roberts
“Taylor Swift… I used to curl my hair to look like her in 2008.” — Emma, 29
“Ooof, Blake Lively probably. Should I admit that?” — Laura, 34
“I wanted to look like Alexis Bledel SO badly.” — Mary, 36
  • Now: Zendaya
  • Now: Margot Robbie
  • Now: Margaret Qualley
“Angelina Jolie is jaw-dropping. I think Beyoncé is God’s favorite.” — Alyssa, 35
“Kim Kardashian still slays, sorry.” — LG, 37
“Major crush on Florence Pugh over here.” — Liv, 28

One-third of you have had Botox in the past year.

33 was the average age for your first Botox injection.

One-quarter of you have used a GLP-1 medication (such as Ozempic or Mounjaro) in the past.

  • Of those of you on GLP-1s, 45% don’t tell your friends and family
  • Of those not taking GLP-1s, 39% would try them if they were free.

9% of you have had fillers in the past year.

36% have gotten a skin treatment — such as a chemical peel, laser resurfacing, or microneedling — in the past year.

32% use prescription retinols.

7% have had plastic surgery in the past year.

How important is it to maintain the look of the features you were born with?

Very Important — 30%

Somewhat Important — 41%

Somewhat Unimportant 14%

Very Unimportant — 13%

Do you and your friends talk about cosmetic procedures?

“I’m inquisitive about whether or not people are getting things done because it feels like everyone is at my age.” — Emma, 29
“We discuss how many, many people look bad after Botox or plastic surgery.” — Lisa, 58
“Most of my friends get Botox and try to convince me to as well.” — Mary, 36
“The friend who has had the most plastic surgery I’ve seen naked. She was very proud.” — Alyssa, 49

12% of you have had breast surgery, with 6% getting an augmentation, 6% getting a reduction, and 2% getting a lift.

8% have had a rhinoplasty.

2% have had a BBL.

Only 1 of 100 reader-respondents has had buccal fat removal.

5% have veneers.

5% have had liposuction, while 9% of you have had noninvasive fat removal procedures (such as CoolSculpting, injection lipolysis, and laser lipolysis).

When you were a teenager, what kind of treatments appealed — or didn’t appeal — to you?

“I wanted everything I could possibly get: a nose job, eye lift, liposuction, breast enlargement, Botox… the full works.” — Soph, 33
“I thought I would never want to wax.” — Olivia, 29
“I wanted a boob job before I had boobs.” — Emma, 29

How have your ideas about cosmetic procedures evolved as you’ve gotten older?

“Now I want Botox, not rhinoplasty.” — Dawn, 40
“I still want the boob job.” — Heidi, 22
“I was actually offered a tummy tuck by my well-meaning and very vain boomer mom for my 40th birthday and was insanely insulted and turned her down.” — Jean, 51

93% want to err on the side of having too few treatments, rather than too many.

13% of you have felt bad about getting a treatment or procedure, while 56% of you have felt bad about not being able to access one.

21% regretted getting a procedure.

“I tried EmSculpt and not only was it deeply uncomfortable, but it was pricey and I saw no obvious change.” — Kate, 43
“Lip filler. Toooooooo much.” — Dana, 46
“Botox in my frown lines. It did something funky to my smile.” — Laura, 34
“Midface lift. I went to a well-known plastic surgeon and I looked terrible after I gained a little weight. It’s been fixed now.” — Jenn, 35

91% of reader-respondents believe in “pretty privilege” — and two-thirds believe they’ve personally benefitted from it.

28% have noticed a difference in how people treat them after they’ve had something done.

“Light BBL — [there’s a] difference in how men treat you.” — Jenn, 35
“With Botox, I’m treated as younger and assumed to be less experienced and naive.” — Ren, 30
“Sometimes I do feel like my daughter is nicer to me when my hair looks better (she's a teenager and very into beauty).” — Lisa, 51

Are there things you wanted to change about your face or body when you were younger that you no longer dislike?

“I was embarrassed by how tall I was at a young age (5’10” by 13). Now I sort of enjoy towering over your average American man.” — Jessica, 46
“Breast growth at puberty. I’m trans, so that actually really worked out for me in the long run.” — Elissa, 37
“Oh no. I’ll spruce up every part of me that I can.” — LG, 37
“I wanted to grow boobs when I was younger, and they finally came in when I was 17. I thank the Lord for them daily.” — Sarah, 45

Conversely, are there things you’d like to change now that you weren’t worried about when you were younger?

“I was never self-conscious about my lips until lip fillers became a thing, but now it’s something I think about wanting to change often.” — Sarah, 31
“Thanks to social media, I’m now thinking about ridiculous things like canthal tilt and philtrum length.” — Em, 29
“When I was younger, it never occurred to me that (1) my butt would be flat someday and (2) that would be considered a bad thing.” — Victoria, 32

When money’s tight, do you cut back on beauty?

“I won’t cut back on Botox!!!” — Melissa, 58
“I cut back, or I wait until I’m in a country where it’s cheaper to have them done.” — Alyssa, 35
“I find it in my savings.” — Dana, 46

If money were no object, what procedures would you have done?

“Whatever Lindsay Lohan and Selena Gomez got done this past year.” — Jenn, 35
“Literally suck all the fat out of my body and give me a little filler in my lips.” — BP, 26
“I want to go to the plastic surgeon’s office and have them do whatever they assume I came in for.” — Kayleigh, 36