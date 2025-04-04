Here’s the deal: Overconsumption has reached its climax.

If you’re reading this, you’ve probably been recently influenced to purchase at least one beauty product you didn’t really need. You’re not alone: Consumerism is at its peak — especially in the ever-expanding cosmetics industry, which has everyone in a chokehold.

But what if experts told you that one of the best facial tools might be just like something you already own? Perhaps it’s currently sitting in your nightstand drawer, eagerly awaiting the next time you let it out to play.

Yup, it’s your vibrator, and it’s ready to take your relationship from a late-night fling to a serious new addition to your beauty lineup.

Vibrator, Meet Face

Maybe you’ve never really looked at a vibrator and thought to yourself, “This would be great for my face,” but alas — it’s time to expand your mind.

There’s a new push from makeup artists and brands that leverage the sex toy as a multi-use item, also safe to use on your face in the name of lymphatic drainage. We-Vibe markets its Touch X wand as a beauty tool. Amazon sells a finger vibrator for your clitoris that’s also advertised as an under-eye massager. And Smile Makers has recently joined the multitasking club.

Smile Makers’ The Surfer. Smile Makers

According to the brand, The Surfer, which rings in at less than four inches long, doubles as the perfect facial massage tool thanks to the three ridges on its head. Great for orgasms *and* a sculpted face, apparently.

“It's like giving your facial massage game a boost without needing to apply too much pressure or effort,” says Samantha Marshall, head of brand at Smile Makers. “Vibrators can really help reduce puffiness by doing a lot of the work for you.”

With facial tools like, say, a traditional gua sha, Marshall notes that you might have to focus on using the proper technique to get results. But the vibration of an adult item makes it simpler. “It's great for keeping things consistent — no need to worry about uneven pressure like you sometimes do with rollers or gua shas” she says.

It’s also more user-friendly for a wider range of needs. As Marshall adds, “The ergonomic design of our vibes, with one big button at the bottom, can make it much more accessible for those who may have difficulty holding things.”

Smile Makers

But First...

Before you run to grab your vibrator and begin gliding it across your face, it’s important to remember a few things. For starters: hygiene and cleanliness are non-negotiable and should not be skimped on.

Great for orgasms *and* a sculpted face.

Marshall recommends using toy cleaner (like Smile Makers’ Vibe Wash) with natural antibacterial ingredients and deodorizers to ensure your tool is sterile.

Secondly, when using a vibe on your face, make sure to proceed with extra caution around the delicate eye area, or avoid it in general if you're sensitive. “The skin there is super thin, so you don’t want to overdo it — light pressure is all you need,” says Marshall. “Test out the different modes and speeds to find what feels most comfortable.”

Glow From The Inside-Out

Prioritizing your mental health and stress levels is worth more than any luxe skin care product money could buy. Sure, there are items that can help you achieve a glowy complexion, but a true glow? That comes from you.

Vibrators, even when not used as a tool for your face, can serve as the cherry on top of your beauty routine. Because to feel good is to look good.

Tasten Wellness stimulators. Tasten Wellness

“With growing research on the benefits of orgasms for sleep, mood, circulation, and even pain relief, it makes sense that vibrators are becoming a more accepted and essential part of women’s routines,” share Keiko Ono Aoki and Maribel Lieberman, founders of wellness and adult toy brand Tasten Wellness. “It’s likely that we’ll continue to see them integrated into beauty, health, and wellness conversations, with more brands and experts endorsing their benefits.

Plus, the stigma around vibrators is fading, they add. Mass retailers like Sephora, Ulta, Target, and Walmart now sell sex toys, after all.

“They’re increasingly seen as tools for self-care, stress relief, and overall wellness — just like skin care, fitness, or meditation,” say Aiko and Lieberman.

Stress does wreak havoc on your skin, so it certainly doesn’t hurt to engage in a little private time with a vibrating toy — especially if the resultant release gives you a mind-and-skin boost. And, hey, if you can use that same tool (post-cleaning) to enhance that glow via face-sculpting vibrations, that sounds like pleasure to me.