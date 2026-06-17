Victoria Beckham Somehow Made Blush Feel New Again

If there’s one makeup tutorial that’s actually changed my life — or at least the 90 seconds I spend contouring my nose every morning — it’s Victoria Beckham’s contour video. It was going viral on TikTok when her Contour Stylus first launched, and naturally, I followed it. (When Posh Spice tells you to draw two X's on your forehead and a V on the tip of your nose, you listen.) Three years later, I’m still using that technique.

All that to say, when Beckham announced she was giving the same stylus treatment to blush, I was intrigued. Not because another cream blush launch is particularly exciting on its own at this point, but because blush is the least technical step in my routine. Most mornings, I’m just swiping some cream product directly onto my cheeks, blending it out with a sponge, and hoping everything ends up where it's supposed to. Applying it with something that looks more like an eyeshadow stick felt just outlandish enough — and therefore worth investigating.

But after a week of drawing hearts on my cheeks in the name of journalism, I can confidently say that Beckham did it again. The Blush Stylus hasn’t just earned a spot in my summer bag — it’s completely changed yet another step in my makeup routine. Keep reading for my full review.

Fast Facts

Price : $40

: $40 Best for : A dewy, watercolor finish.

: A dewy, watercolor finish. Rating : 4.8/5

: 4.8/5 What I like : It’s easy to blend on the go; it offers foolproof application; the watercolor-like finish.

: It’s easy to blend on the go; it offers foolproof application; the watercolor-like finish. What I don’t like: The price.

The Victoria Beckham Blush Stylus

Victoria Beckham Beauty

Fans of the viral Contour Stylus will immediately recognize the packaging: a slim, twist-up format with the same domed tip. But that’s where the comparisons end — the formula for the Blush Stylus is entirely new. Designed to melt into the skin on contact, it delivers sheer, buildable pigment with a natural finish that gives you plenty of time to blend before it dries down. To achieve that watercolor effect, the formula contains hydrating vitamin E acetate and a plant-based lanolin alternative to help it glide smoothly across the skin.

The inspiration, meanwhile, came from Beckham’s 14-year-old daughter, Harper. “I would love to take all the credit for this, but I can’t,” Beckham said in a recent Instagram video showcasing the launch. “It was actually my daughter. When we were sitting around the development table and she was playing with the Contour Stylus, she said to me, ‘Mummy, wouldn't it be cool to create a cream blush in the same stylus as the contour?’ and I actually thought that's a really, really good idea.’”

Victoria Beckham Beauty

The Blush Stylus comes in five shades: Fresco, a peachy coral pink; Rossa, a classic rose; Fiore, a bright pink; Rubino, a deep berry; and Sienna, a warm terracotta. While Beckham's preferred application involves drawing hearts on her cheeks, three lines across her nose, and a dot on her chin, the brand says the precision tip is meant to give the wearer complete control over their placement. In other words, whether you’re following Beckham’s heart-shaped method or sticking to your usual routine, the idea is the same: you can finally color inside the lines.

My Review

The Blush Stylus in the shade Rossa.

The first thing I wanted to know was whether the Blush Stylus was actually different from any other cream blush or if I was simply being seduced by the skinny applicator. After a week of testing it, though, the formula carried its own.

Following Beckham's instructions, I drew a few lines across my nose, two hearts on my cheeks (which felt totally unnecessary but fun), and blended everything out with my fingers. The balmy texture never felt sticky or wet on my skin — even on top of foundation, it melted into my base without the usual patchiness, leaving behind a sheer, slightly glassy wash of color that looked more like a soft sunburn than obvious blush.

The pigment is buildable — but only to a point. I tested the shade Rossa, and one layer gave me a watercolor-like finish — but even after four layers, the effect stayed soft and diffused, with plenty of skin peeking through underneath. It never reached full-opacity pigment, but personally, I don't mind that. You can’t overdo it with this formula, and in the age of blush blindness, that’s saying something.

When I splurge on a beauty product, I expect it to earn its keep. So I was relieved that this also works on the lips. It doesn’t have *quite* enough slip to function as a tinted balm on its own, but used more as a lip liner and paired with a gloss, I was into the whole monochromatic cheek and lip look.

I was also worried that the hydrating ingredients would make this the first part of my makeup to disappear — which, to be fair, is usually what happens with my blush anyway. Instead, the stylus actually outlasted the cream formula I typically reach for. After four hours or so, the color was still visible, and when I did decide to reapply, I didn’t even need a brush. A few swipes and 30 seconds of finger-blending in a café bathroom later, everything looked seamless. Between the forgiving formula and the precise applicator, it took all the guesswork out of my midday touch-up.

The Verdict

By the end of the week, I realized that I was actually more impressed with the formula than the application method, which wasn't what I expected. Don't get me wrong: the thin tip is genuinely practical, especially for my nose blush. But even after the novelty of drawing hearts on my cheeks wore off, I kept reaching for the Blush Stylus because of the dewy, weightless result. And unlike some cream-based products that get messy after a few uses, the stylus never lost its shape, even as it melted into my skin.

The only real drawback is the size. At $40 for 0.04 fl oz of product, every touch-up feels a little more precious, and I worry I’ll work through it fairly quickly.

Another caveat? If you're someone who loves an ultra-pigmented flush, you may find yourself wanting a bit more payoff. But if you want a blush that’s nearly impossible to mess up — and leaves behind the kind of watercolor finish that usually requires more effort — this is well worth the investment.