In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite celebrities and talent for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing. Ahead, Vittoria Ceretti talks about her favorite backstage beauty tricks, her model off-duty makeup routine, and the drugstore product she can’t live without.

When Vittoria Ceretti settles into her hotel room in New York City, there's one thing on her mind. “I'm in serious need of a facial,” the 28-year-old supermodel tells me. It's been a little over a month since her last appointment, but you wouldn't know it. Wearing a slinky blue silk maxi dress and barely-there makeup, she has the effortless glamour of a '90s fashion campaign — tempered by a bubbly personality that makes her instantly approachable.

Since her modeling career took off at just 14 years old, the Italian-born model has walked for virtually every major fashion house and spent the better half of her life in the world's most coveted makeup chairs. Needless to say, she's picked up a few beauty tricks along the way — none of which she's interested in gatekeeping. “When I started working, I was still wearing blue eyeliner," she laughs. "I’ve learned a lot since then, including to throw away my blue eyeliners.”

Now, she’s distilled all those backstage beauty lessons into a surprisingly unfussy routine. Some of the tricks are straight from the pros — like tapping on lipstick with her fingertips for a softer finish or placing blush across the top of her forehead for a sun-kissed glow. Others are about knowing where to simplify. She never skips a facial, but she's perfectly happy using whatever shampoo and conditioner are in her hotel room. “I'd rather save that space in my suitcase for texturizing sprays or a dry shampoo,” she says. “I air-dry my hair. I don't even brush it after the shower.”

Instagram / @vittoria That “less is more” philosophy, which Ceretti credits to her Italian upbringing, also makes her a natural fit as the face of Armani Beauty’s new Dolci Blush, a cream-to-powder formula designed to melt into the skin. Off the clock, that’s exactly how she likes her glam, pairing the blush with a touch of concealer, brow gel, and, of course, her signature air-dried waves. Ahead, she takes Bustle inside the rest of her routine, from the backstage product that’s made it into her makeup bag to the high-tech gadget she swears by during fashion month.

Her Off-Duty Blush Armani Beauty Dolci Blush Sephora $39 See On Sephora “On my days off, I’ll curl my lashes and use a little eyebrow gel, blush, concealer, and that's it. The Armani Dolci Blushes are all so fun, but I’ve been going for shade five lately. It has a cooler undertone, which I’ve found looks good on my skin.”

Her Fashion Month MVP JetBoots Prime Therabody $549.99 See On Therabody “I just bought these compression boots, and I’m obsessed with them. You don't need to plug them in because they have a little battery attached to the boot, so you can literally use them anywhere. Last fashion week, I wore them for 40 minutes in the morning and 40 minutes at night every single day. I can’t travel without them anymore. They’re life-changing.”

Her Jet-Set Essential MEDIHEAL Vita Collagen Eye Patch Ulta $24 See On Ulta “After a flight, my skin gets so dry, so I need to bring back that moisture. A friend of mine recommended these eye patches. I keep them in the fridge and pop them on the morning after a flight. Sometimes I sleep with them on, which never goes well. I wake up and they’re 10 feet away or stuck in my hair, and I don’t know how they got there. But they always make me feel fresh.”

Her Backstage Beauty Find Armani Beauty Vertigo Lift Mascara Sephora $32 See On Sephora “I have this mascara on right now. When I want to do just a little bit of makeup, it’s perfect, but it’s also really buildable. I like to put it on my bottom lashes, too.”

Her Flat Hair Fix Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray Sephora $52 See On Sephora “This smells delicious, and it’s worth the price. I just tilt my head to the side and spray. I have really straight hair, so it gives that little bit of volume I always want.”